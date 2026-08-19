Meridian Credit Union Wins Silver Stevie® Award for AI-Powered Business Transformation

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Meridian Credit Union has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best Use of AI in Business Transformation category in the 23rd Annual International Business Awards®.

The award recognizes Meridian's enterprise-wide approach to artificial intelligence, spanning governance, risk oversight, workforce enablement, innovation, and value realization. As one of Canada's leading credit unions, Meridian has embedded AI across the organization through a strategy that prioritizes responsible adoption, strong governance, and employee empowerment.

2026 Stevie Award Winner: Meridian Credit Union

Meridian's AI transformation has focused on building a sustainable foundation for long-term success in a highly regulated industry. Through enterprise adoption of Microsoft Copilot, robust governance practices, Board-level oversight, and a growing citizen developer ecosystem, Meridian is enabling employees across the organization to identify opportunities, build solutions, and enhance the Member and employee experience.

Today, 96% of Meridian employees use Copilot daily. Employees are also actively exploring AI through initiatives such as AskHR, Meridian's tailored AI-powered assistant that helps answer employee questions, and EdgeLab, a collaborative space where teams can test ideas, experiment with emerging technologies and develop practical solutions to improve how work gets done across the organization.

"This recognition reflects Meridian's commitment to embracing innovation in ways that create meaningful impact for our employees, Members and communities," said Jay-Ann Gilfoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Meridian Credit Union. "By pairing strong governance with employee empowerment, we've built an approach to AI that enables our teams to work smarter, solve problems in new ways and unlock value across the organization. We're proud of the progress we've made and honoured to be recognized for our leadership in responsible AI adoption."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2026 program received more than 3,400 nominations from organizations in 82 nations and territories. The nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving as judges on specialized committees.

"The 2026 International Business Awards winners represent the very best in business achievement from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, resilience, and results in a highly competitive global field. We congratulate every Stevie Award winner and look forward to celebrating their achievements together in Paris on October 28."

Details about The International Business Awards and the complete list of Stevie Award winners are available at The International Business Awards.

About Meridian Credit Union

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge that our operations are located on Treaty 13 lands, the territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and the traditional territories of the Haudenosaunee and Huron-Wendat Peoples. We also recognize the ancestral and unceded territories of all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Turtle Island. With gratitude for their enduring care for the lands and waters, we remain committed to learning, listening, and building meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities as we work toward a better future together.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media Contact: Erick Bauer| Shona Dias | Meridian Credit Union, [email protected]; 416-587-4185