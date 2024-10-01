MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Lacharité McComber Kuczynski Inc. and TPV CPA Inc., firms of chartered professional accountants, are pleased to announce that they have joined forces as of September 1, 2024, to continue their growth and expand their footprint in the accounting services market for small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec.

"We will operate on a human scale, with the same entrepreneurial spirit that has always characterized us, and we will offer the same services with the same teams as before; only our business name becomes Lacharité McComber Kuczynski Plouffe Inc. on September 1," declared Geneviève Choinière-Lacharité CPA, Chief Executive Officer of the merged entity.

Following this transaction, the firm Lacharité McComber Kuczynski Plouffe Inc., with its head office located at 407 Boulevard St-Laurent, has 4 partners and nearly forty employees, making it an emerging organization among medium-sized firms in the province. "We will provide top-notch professional services and offer business advice that enables our clients to increase their profitability, maximize their value, and protect their assets, as we have done for over twenty years," added Alexandra Plouffe CPA, who will lead the company's outsourced accounting services.

"This merger is part of our strategic plan to establish ourselves as leaders in the mid-sized accounting firm market in Quebec," said Thomas McComber CPA, Vice-President of Lacharité McComber Kuczynski Plouffe Inc. "By increasing our size, we strengthen the firm's expertise, the availability of our professionals, and the business strategies that can be offered to our clients."

"A professional merger like this is no small feat and reflects our desire to ensure the sustainability of our firm, continue to offer high-quality services, and solidify our partnerships in the industry," commented Rafal Kuczynski CPA, Secretary and Treasurer of the firm.

In addition to accounting, assurance and tax services, Lacharité McComber Kuczynski Plouffe Inc. (www.lmkp.ca) offers a full range of consulting services to support businesses in their growth. The firm has renewed its affiliation with BHD Canada (www.bhdcanada.ca), a group of independent mid-sized firms represented in the largest cities in Canada, and its partnership with IAPA (www.iapa.net), one of the nine largest global associations of independent accounting firms, with over one hundred eighty-five member firms in 70 countries.

