The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine & the Boucher Institute will join together creating national research and medical college

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) and the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine (BINM), both private, not-for-profit institutions, the former located in Toronto, Ontario, and the latter in New Westminster, British Columbia announced today that following the completion of a feasibility assessment they have entered into an agreement setting out their intention to merge. The combined institutions will be known as the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM), a naturopathic medical college with enhanced global recognition.

"Coming together with the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine will result in a new CCNM with a true national presence in Canada," said Bob Bernhardt, PhD, President and CEO, CCNM. "The new organization, with enhanced research and innovation capacity, efficiency and reach, will continue to produce excellent naturopathic doctors serving Canadians with exceptional care nationwide. This joining together of human and material resources will benefit our students and enhance the profession in North America and abroad."

"The remarkable opportunity to continue the highly regarded BINM educational program in a national context across Canada is an exciting outcome of the decision to merge with the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine," said Dr. David Duizer ND, Acting-Chair of the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine Board of Governors. "BINM students and graduates are well-known across North America for their preservation of the traditional roots of the profession alongside the extraordinary growth in knowledge, expertise and research in naturopathic medicine. We are proud of our legacy and for the continued education we will provide the naturopathic community as a part of CCNM."

Dr. Bernhardt further commented, "We believe in a shared goal of offering naturopathic degrees to students across the country and becoming the global leader in naturopathic research. This integration will enhance the offerings our two institutions provide. As we embark on a new future together, this process will be executed thoughtfully and with increasing opportunities for faculty and current and future students."

The institutions are both accredited by the Council on Naturopathic Medical Education ( CNME ), the professional accrediting agency for naturopathic medicine programs, recognized by the US Department of Education and by all Canadian and American provincial and state naturopathic licensing bodies.

The important legacy of the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine will be maintained by a vital Vancouver CCNM-Boucher campus.

CCNM is represented by Fasken for legal advice, while BINM is advised by DLA Piper (Canada) LLP. The merger is subject to regulatory and member approval, pending which the merger is expected to close in January of 2021.

About the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM)

For more than 40 years, the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine (CCNM) has been Canada's premier institute for education and research in naturopathic medicine. CCNM educates and trains naturopathic doctors through its rigorous full-time program, culminating in the only naturopathic degree in Canada. Visit http://www.ccnm.edu for more information.

About Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine (BINM)

The Boucher Institute on Naturopathic Medicine has offered an accredited four-year full-time program that culminates in the Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine (ND) designation for 20 years. The Institute favours the cohort model of education to ensure small class sizes, mentorship amongst students and faculty, personal growth and access to their rich resource collection. BINM strives to provide an outstanding student experience through a distinctive education in the art and science of naturopathic medicine, with special attention paid to the roots of naturopathic medicine. Visit https://binm.org/ for more information.

