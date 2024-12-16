A Strategic Alliance Serving Québec's Entrepreneurs

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Spiegel Sohmer and Ravinsky Ryan Lemoine, two well-established law firms in Montréal's legal community, are pleased to announce their decision to join forces and operate under the new banner Spiegel Ryan as of January 1, 2025.

This merger brings together the top-tier expertise of both firms, particularly in the fields of tax and commercial law, and tax, civil, and estate litigation.

Morris Jacobson and Paul Ryan (CNW Group/Spiegel Ryan)

The newly formed tax litigation team will be amongst the most prominent in Canada, ensuring robust and in-depth representation for clients facing increasing scrutiny from tax authorities.

"The merging of our two firms comes after extensive discussions, during which we realized our firms share the same culture: delivering high-quality, human-scale services and offering simple, practical, innovative, and reasonable solutions to our clients," stated Me Paul Ryan.

"This union also allows us to provide cutting-edge legal services while maintaining our independence, remaining directly connected to Québec's business community and all the diverse communities that make Montréal so vibrant today. Together, we are positioned for great success," added Morris Jacobson, Managing Partner of Spiegel Sohmer.

A Top Destination for Emerging Talent

This merger also creates a stimulating environment full of new opportunities for young professionals. It will be a place where emerging talents can grow within a team of experts that prioritizes training, allowing them to build rewarding careers.

SOURCE Spiegel Ryan

Annick Major, [email protected], 514-294-6942, spiegelsohmer.com