MEREN ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS
Jun 12, 2025, 17:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version
A total of 362,108,484 (53.61%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 53.61% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date April 24, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
For
|
% For
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
John Craig
|
350,854,022
|
99.25
|
2,668,810
|
0.75
|
Michael Ebsary
|
353,258,315
|
99.93
|
264,517
|
0.07
|
Huw Jenkins
|
352,705,630
|
99.77
|
817,202
|
0.23
|
Edwyn Neves
|
350,400,150
|
99.12
|
3,122,682
|
0.88
|
Pascal Nicodeme
|
288,879,223
|
81.71
|
64,643,609
|
18.29
|
Richard Norris
|
353,242,314
|
99.92
|
280,518
|
0.08
|
Roger Tucker
|
350,101,895
|
99.03
|
3,420,937
|
0.97
|
Ahonsi Unuigbe
|
353,223,998
|
99.92
|
298,834
|
0.08
|
Kimberley Wood
|
347,781,022
|
98.38
|
5,741,810
|
1.62
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
361,754,409
|
99.92
|
307,669
|
0.08
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Against
|
%Against
|
350,290,444
|
99.09
|
3,232,388
|
0.91
About Meren
Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.
Additional Information
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 12, 2025.
For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of IR and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Burson Buchanan, Financial PR & Communications Advisor, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000
