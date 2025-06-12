MEREN ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

A total of 362,108,484 (53.61%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 53.61% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date April 24, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

John Craig

350,854,022

99.25

2,668,810

0.75

Michael Ebsary

353,258,315

99.93

264,517

0.07

Huw Jenkins

352,705,630

99.77

817,202

0.23

Edwyn Neves

350,400,150

99.12

3,122,682

0.88

Pascal Nicodeme

288,879,223

81.71

64,643,609

18.29

Richard Norris

353,242,314

99.92

280,518

0.08

Roger Tucker

350,101,895

99.03

3,420,937

0.97

Ahonsi Unuigbe

353,223,998

99.92

298,834

0.08

Kimberley Wood

347,781,022

98.38

5,741,810

1.62

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

361,754,409

99.92

307,669

0.08

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.

Votes For

% For

Against

%Against

350,290,444

99.09

3,232,388

0.91

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 12, 2025.

