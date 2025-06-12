MEREN ANNOUNCES AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: MER) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: MER) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. View PDF version

A total of 362,108,484 (53.61%) common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 53.61% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company as at Record Date April 24, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business as follows:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine (9) nominees to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee For % For Withheld % Withheld John Craig 350,854,022 99.25 2,668,810 0.75 Michael Ebsary 353,258,315 99.93 264,517 0.07 Huw Jenkins 352,705,630 99.77 817,202 0.23 Edwyn Neves 350,400,150 99.12 3,122,682 0.88 Pascal Nicodeme 288,879,223 81.71 64,643,609 18.29 Richard Norris 353,242,314 99.92 280,518 0.08 Roger Tucker 350,101,895 99.03 3,420,937 0.97 Ahonsi Unuigbe 353,223,998 99.92 298,834 0.08 Kimberley Wood 347,781,022 98.38 5,741,810 1.62

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The voting results were as follows:

Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld 361,754,409 99.92 307,669 0.08

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Shareholders approved management's approach to executive compensation (say on pay), as follows.

Votes For % For Against %Against 350,290,444 99.09 3,232,388 0.91

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 12, 2025.

