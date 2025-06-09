VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Meren Energy Inc. ("Meren" or the "Company") confirms that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 09:00 am (Pacific Time) at Bennett Jones LLP Fraser Boardroom, Park Place, 666 Burrard Street, Suite 2500, Vancouver V6C 2X8. View PDF version

The purpose of the Meeting is as follows:

To receive the consolidated audited financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 , together with the report of the auditors; To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company; To consider and, if deemed advisable, to approve an advisory resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation; and To elect directors to hold office for the ensuing year.

The record date for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is April 24, 2025. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, and related meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.africaoilcorp.com.

About Meren

Meren is a full-cycle Independent upstream oil and gas company with interests offshore Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Its main assets are producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria operated by Majors. The Company holds a leading position in the Orange Basin including its effective interest in the Venus light oil project, offshore Namibia, and its direct interest in Block 3B/4B, offshore South Africa.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 6:30 p.m. EDT on June 9, 2025.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements".

For further information, please contact: Shahin Amini, Head of IR and Communications, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 8017 1511; Burson Buchanan, Financial PR & Communications Advisor, [email protected], T: +44 (0)20 7466 5000