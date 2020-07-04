Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Anjou boroughs - Boil-water advisory lifted

MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal is informing the media that the boil-water advisory issued on July 2 in the Mercier area of Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and in a limited area of Anjou has been lifted.

Water samples tested in the last few hours show that the situation has been resolved in the affected area located north of Route 138, between Rue De Boucherville and Avenue Georges V.

The city has been given the assurance that the water fully meets drinking water quality by-law requirements. Therefore, residents in that area no longer have to boil the water before drinking it.

However, due to ongoing work and the effects on the network, drops in water pressure may still occur in these areas.

