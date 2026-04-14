Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Extension

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX:SPAC) ("Mercer Park" or the "Corporation") announced today that the holders of Mercer Park's Class A restricted voting shares have approved the proposed extension of the permitted timeline for Mercer Park to complete a qualifying acquisition until August 22, 2026.

Mercer Park is exploring potential qualifying acquisition opportunities in the digital asset infrastructure space. There can be no assurance that a qualifying acquisition will be able to be completed.

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

SOURCE Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., [email protected], 917-819-6685