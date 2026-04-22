Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Final Amount of Redemptions

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX: SPAC) ("Mercer Park" or the "Corporation") announced today that 18,655,822 of its Class A restricted voting shares have been redeemed, leaving 2,594,178 Class A restricted voting shares issued and outstanding.

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

SOURCE Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., [email protected], 917-819-6685