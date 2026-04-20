Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Changes in Additional Escrow Deposit Amounts

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX: SPAC) ("Mercer Park" or the "Corporation") announced today that its Sponsor, Mercer Park III, LP, has advised that it is increasing the monthly US$60,000 cap on additions to the escrow account to US$87,500, with a view to seeking to retaining a greater number of unredeemed Class A restricted voting shares.

Currently, 19,784,822 Class A restricted voting shares have been redeemed, leaving 1,465,178 Class A restricted voting shares currently not subject to being redeemed. Currently, due to the receipt of additional interest, the redemption amount is expected to be approximately US$10.73 per share.

Accordingly, following the redemption, the Sponsor or an affiliate will deposit into the escrow account an amount equal to US$0.025 (2.5 cents) per non-redeemed Class A restricted voting share for each month, commencing on April 22, 2026 and terminating on August 22, 2026 (up to a revised cap of US$87,500 per month). At any time, Mercer Park may accelerate the expiry date and proceed to redeem all remaining Class A restricted voting shares, in which case no further amounts would be added thereafter. The Sponsor or such affiliate will receive a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note equal to the amount it has deposited into the escrow account in connection with such extension, which promissory note will not be repaid in the event that we are unable to complete a qualifying acquisition within the Permitted Timeline, unless there are funds available outside the escrow account to do so. Such promissory note would, however, be repayable upon the completion of a qualifying acquisition within the Permitted Timeline, although the proceeds thereof may be reinvested into equity with the consent of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Corporation's board of directors.

Holders who have deposited their Class A Restricted Voting Shares for redemption may by written notice (to Mercer Park or the applicable CDS Participant, as applicable) withdraw (the "Withdrawal Right") all or a portion of such Class A Restricted Voting Shares at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 21, 2026 (or such later date as Mercer Park may determine). Previously deposited Class A Restricted Voting Shares in respect of which the Withdrawal Right has been exercised will be returned to the Holder (or re-deposited with CDS, as applicable) and the rights of such Class A Restricted Voting Shareholder will continue in accordance with the provisions of Mercer Park's constating documents.

Mercer Park is continuing to explore other potential qualifying acquisition opportunities in the digital asset infrastructure space. There can be no assurance that a qualifying acquisition will be able to be completed. Mercer Park has until August 22, 2026 to complete a qualifying acquisition (subject to any further potential reduction or extension).

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

SOURCE Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., [email protected], 917-819-6685