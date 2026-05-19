Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Acceleration of the Expiry Date and Termination of the SPAC

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX: SPAC) ("Mercer Park" or the "Corporation") announced today that, as a result of the Corporation not having found a qualifying acquisition that in its view would deliver an appropriate level of expected returns, the expiry date of the SPAC is being accelerated and all remaining Class A restricted voting shares will be automatically redeemed effective as of the close of business on May 29, 2026. It is then anticipated that the Corporation will be wound up. As a result of this announcement, no further amounts will be added to the escrow account by the Corporation's sponsor.

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

SOURCE Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., [email protected], 917-819-6685