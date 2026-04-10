Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. Announces Proposed Termination of Agreement with Cube Group, Inc., Pursuit of Other Opportunities and Redemptions

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Mercer Park Opportunities Corp. (TSX: SPAC) ("Mercer Park" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has given notice of termination of the Transaction Agreement dated October 21, 2025 with, among others, Cube Group, Inc. ("Cube"). Mercer Park has given Cube until 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 22, 2026 to cure certain matters, failing which it has advised that the Transaction Agreement will be terminated. Mercer Park does not expect these matters to be cured by Cube.

Meanwhile, Mercer Park is exploring other potential qualifying acquisition opportunities in the digital asset infrastructure space. There can be no assurance that a qualifying acquisition will be able to be completed.

Mercer Park also announced today that the holders of 19,784,822 of its Class A restricted voting shares have given notice of redemption of such shares. Redemptions may be withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on April 21, 2026.

At this time, assuming that the holders of Mercer Park's Class A restricted voting shares approve the extension of the permitted timeline for Mercer Park to complete a qualifying acquisition at the upcoming meeting of holders of its Class A restricted voting shares on April 14, 2026, Mercer Park expects to continue to seek to complete a qualifying acquisition until August 22, 2026 (subject to any further potential extension).

About Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

Mercer Park is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation.

SOURCE Mercer Park Opportunities Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Joshua Snyder, Mercer Park Opportunities Corp., [email protected], 917-819-6685