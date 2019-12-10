Mercer and LIFT session team up to bring digital fitness and employee wellness to Canadian workplaces

Fitness is one of the leading contributors to workplace wellbeing. Mercer selected LIFT session to help employers provide the needed digital tools for employees to proactively manage their wellness and encourage an all-around healthy lifestyle. Employers will benefit from highly acclaimed fitness services which will positively impact employee health, company culture, competitiveness, productivity, employee retention and reduce absenteeism.

Mercer 365 is an all-in-one digital solution that puts wellbeing at the centre of the employee value proposition. With LIFT session included in the core platform, employers and employees will have access to a full suite of fitness offerings. These offerings include customized and automated fitness sessions, chat access to wellness experts, live online group classes and highly engaging LIFT corporate challenges. Employees will be able to train on-demand and progress at their own pace, with world class workouts and coaches helping them along the way.

"Employers understand the importance of fitness and how it positively affects both physical and mental wellbeing and recognize that employee expectations are rising when it comes to receiving a digital-first experience personalized to them," says Julie Duchesne, Leader of Mercer Marsh Benefits for Canada. "To maximize employee engagement, and to attract and retain the talent they need to succeed, employers need benefits offerings that are modern, accessible and scaled to employee needs, goals and capabilities, simple to deploy and most of all fun. This is exactly what the LIFT session platform offers".

"We are delighted to see fitness identified as a pillar of employee wellbeing and our inclusion in the Mercer 365 core platform," says Raffi Tchakmakjian, CEO of LIFT session. "There are numerous medical studies1 which indicate there is no better proactive health management approach than building fitness into our lifestyles, whether to fend off chronic, cardiovascular or cognitive diseases. Together with Mercer, we will not only promote a sustainable way of doing that for the employee but will also help employers in boosting their productivity and culture."

To learn more about the service, please visit Mercer's website at: Mercer 365™.

ABOUT MERCER

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer's more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people with 76,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.ca. Follow Mercer on Twitter @MercerCanada.

ABOUT LIFT SESSION

LIFT session's goal is to make top fitness coaching and sessions accessible to anyone, from any location and on-demand. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally.

LIFT session's customers are invited to participate in automated AI based workout sessions, live group and one-on-one online training sessions, either on their own or through highly engaging LIFT corporate challenges. The platform offers a wide range of fitness classes from high intensity interval training to Pilates, yoga, dynamic stretching and mobility. LIFT session helps members to achieve their personal goal whether they are training for a competition, preparing for an event, looking to shed a few pounds, or just looking to build a healthy lifestyle. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and Facebook @liftsession.

_________________________ 1 For example, US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4241367/

SOURCE Lift Session

For further information: David Sciacca, david@liftsession.com, (514) 994-8058