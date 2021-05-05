Statement

From Mental Health Commission of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is a proud supporter of Mental Health Week. This year, as we face a third, taxing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are urging people across the country to take stock of their mental health, name their feelings, and seek the support they need.

Many studies, including research we conducted with the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, tell the story of declining mental wellness since the onset of the pandemic.

During the last year, our COVID-19 resource hub has quickly grown to house a range of useful, timely, and relevant information that people can count on. In concert with other tools, like Wellness Together Canada, which offers free self-assessments and federally funded mental health resources, and the text and phone support available through Kids Help Phone, there are many avenues that will lead people toward help.

Our most recent tools include supporting the mental wellness of women, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic — specifically, those who have been sidelined from the workforce as they shoulder most of the child care and household responsibilities. Our mini-guide includes practical tips and resources on everything from mental health supports to financial literacy.

To coincide with Child and Youth Mental Health Day, we are also releasing a guide to help parents, caregivers, and trusted adults who are faced with the challenge of talking to children about a suicide. No one is born with the wisdom required to navigate these difficult situations, and it is OK to be fearful of saying the wrong thing. But with the right tools, we can learn how to open challenging conversations and create an environment that builds trust.

As Mental Health Week reminds us, we should never be afraid to out seek tools and resources that guide our conversations and point us in the direction of appropriate supports.

Michel Rodrigue

President and CEO

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Mental Health Commission of Canada, 613-683-3748, [email protected]

