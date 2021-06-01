Statement From Mental Health Commission of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Mental Health Commission of Canada stands in grief and solidarity with Indigenous people across the country following the discovery of a mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

There are no words equal to the task of mourning innocent lives stolen in the name of government policy. The revelation of the final resting place of 215 Indigenous children will undoubtedly resurface old wounds and revive former traumas for many survivors and their families. In this time of heightened isolation, reaching out is more important than ever.

A 24-hour National Indian Residential School Crisis Line offering support services and crisis referrals is available at 1-866-925-4419 for former residential school students and their families. Those affected can also call the Hope for Wellness line at 1-855-242-3310, the Talk 4 Healing line at 1-855-554-HEAL, or text WELLNESS to 741741 at any time.

While this discovery is, above all, a painful reminder of Canada's reprehensible treatment of Indigenous peoples, it also reinforces the importance of trauma-informed, culturally appropriate care. Likewise, we cannot expect to close this dark chapter, as a nation, without a firm commitment to walking a path of reconciliation. Recent events affirm that this journey will not be an easy one, but if we hope to heal the wounds of today, we cannot ignore yesterday's scars.

Michel Rodrigue

President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Mental Health Commission of Canada, 613-683-3748, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mentalhealthcommission.ca

