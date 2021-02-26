Mental Health Commission of Canada Board of Directors Appoints Michel Rodrigue as President and CEO

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) Board Chair Chuck Bruce announced the appointment of Michel Rodrigue as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rodrigue has served as the MHCC's Vice-President of Organizational Performance and Public Affairs for the last five years. During that time, he worked closely with outgoing P-CEO Louise Bradley to spearhead extraordinary progress toward reshaping Canada's mental health landscape.

After mounting a nationwide search to identify the MHCC's new leader, the Board unanimously confirmed Rodrigue as Bradley's successor.

"For the last decade, the MHCC has benefited from Louise's vision, passion, and unique style of servant leadership. She can take a great deal of credit for the reduced stigma and increased investments in mental health we see today," said Bruce. "We recognize the importance of building on her legacy by choosing a leader to continue this important work. Michel has been instrumental in supporting Answering the Call, the MHCC's newly released strategic plan. Not only has he developed a passion for mental health advocacy, he has also shown his intrinsic understanding of the system improvements needed to achieve the Board's bold, forward-looking vision."

Bradley echoed Bruce's comments. "I am thrilled to be passing the baton to Michel. He has become an impassioned advocate for mental health, he has helped shape the MHCC's very special culture, and he has the humility to surround himself with the best people. These strengths will spell success, not only for the MHCC, but for Canada's broader mental health landscape."

For Rodrigue, this role is the privilege of his professional career. "The MHCC has an extraordinary team who views mental health not as a career path, but as a vocation. We are equally fortunate to have strong partners across the sector," he said. "I have learned so much from the generous mentors over the years, including Louise, who have not only supported me, but also challenged me. While I welcome this new chapter with enthusiasm, I am also humbled by the trust that has been placed in me. Tremendous progress has been made in mental health, but it's our job to make sure that the push toward equity doesn't waver."

Rodrigue will officially begin his new role on March 24, 2021.

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Mental Health Commission of Canada, 613-683-3748, [email protected]

