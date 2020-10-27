MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SPORTSQUÉBEC and more than 120 Olympians and leaders from the sports, academics, social and medical worlds have come together to support sports federations, the Quebec student sports network, sports-study programs and multi-sports organizations, and ask that organized sport be given priority in the deconfinement stages, everywhere in Quebec.

"Sport has changed our lives, in so many different ways. Completely, for the better. Organized sport is about much more than just sport. It's about health: immediate, overall health—physical, mental and emotional. Health that allows us to maintain essential balance at all times, even more so in this current pandemic." says Julie Gosselin, President of SPORTSQUÉBEC.

Each of us at home but together in spirit, organized sport is a huge team of 4 million Quebecers: from beginning to elite athletes, to parents who are watching their children grow and develop, to seniors who want to stay fit, to the committed instructors, to the 65,000 coaches, to the tens of thousands of officials, to the over 100,000 volunteers, to the student sports enthusiasts and everyone else in the world of Québec sport.

We are part of this team.

Organized sport is also about social well-being. It's a supervised, effective, healthy and safe way to reduce the isolation so many are experiencing right now, mainly our young people. Our youth are resilient and have an incredible ability to deal with COVID-19 restrictions. Let's at least give them what is within our power, in a way that benefits them and keeps them safe.

Our structured, well-organized sports provide a diverse, tangible and useful toolkit to access and maintain health on every level. It contains effective strategies you can draw on. Strategies that can help pre-empt potential medical issues in an already overburdened healthcare system.

We are reaching out today to be part of the solution.

Of course, the resumption of sports as we are proposing it must be adapted, with tighter contact restrictions than those we have with our loved ones. It would be supervised and monitored by individuals who care about the health of our athletes.

We are convinced that organized sport provides a framework for practicing sports responsibly and in accordance with public health requirements.

Furthermore, the sports practices we recommend have been redefined, with supervised exercises, adapted techniques and new ways of using equipment. Working closely with local organizations and towns and cities across Québec, organized sport innovates constantly without altering the very nature of the disciplines. Enthusiasm for the game remains, risks are controlled, and the benefits extend far and wide.

Managing COVID-19 is a balance between safety and health. We must weigh the costs and benefits and, faced with the unknown, plot our next move. Organized sport provides an effective risk management tool in this pandemic chess game. Reopening measures by discipline showed success over this past summer. Clearly, organized sport can help drive the solution.

For all these reasons, especially for the sake of our vulnerable young people, and based on our deep personal conviction, we ask that organized sport be one of the first sectors to reopen throughout Québec.

With all the disruptions this pandemic has caused, sport is a way to stay balanced and steady.

Join the movement using the Facebook profile framework of SPORTSQUÉBEC and tag #MonSportMaSanté.

More than 120 signatories have signed the letter:

About SPORTSQUÉBEC

A private non-profit corporation, SPORTSQUÉBEC assumes leadership in the development of the Quebec sports system for the benefit of athletes at the initiation, recreation, competition and excellence levels, in partnership with Quebec and Canadian organizations. The Corporation brings together 65 provincial sports federations, 17 regional leisure and sports units and 18 partners who contribute to the development of sport and its universal practice. Follow SPORTSQUÉBEC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Sports Québec

