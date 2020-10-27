Mental and physical health: Organized sport is a team player Français
Oct 27, 2020, 06:00 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SPORTSQUÉBEC and more than 120 Olympians and leaders from the sports, academics, social and medical worlds have come together to support sports federations, the Quebec student sports network, sports-study programs and multi-sports organizations, and ask that organized sport be given priority in the deconfinement stages, everywhere in Quebec.
"Sport has changed our lives, in so many different ways. Completely, for the better. Organized sport is about much more than just sport. It's about health: immediate, overall health—physical, mental and emotional. Health that allows us to maintain essential balance at all times, even more so in this current pandemic." says Julie Gosselin, President of SPORTSQUÉBEC.
Each of us at home but together in spirit, organized sport is a huge team of 4 million Quebecers: from beginning to elite athletes, to parents who are watching their children grow and develop, to seniors who want to stay fit, to the committed instructors, to the 65,000 coaches, to the tens of thousands of officials, to the over 100,000 volunteers, to the student sports enthusiasts and everyone else in the world of Québec sport.
We are part of this team.
Organized sport is also about social well-being. It's a supervised, effective, healthy and safe way to reduce the isolation so many are experiencing right now, mainly our young people. Our youth are resilient and have an incredible ability to deal with COVID-19 restrictions. Let's at least give them what is within our power, in a way that benefits them and keeps them safe.
Our structured, well-organized sports provide a diverse, tangible and useful toolkit to access and maintain health on every level. It contains effective strategies you can draw on. Strategies that can help pre-empt potential medical issues in an already overburdened healthcare system.
We are reaching out today to be part of the solution.
Of course, the resumption of sports as we are proposing it must be adapted, with tighter contact restrictions than those we have with our loved ones. It would be supervised and monitored by individuals who care about the health of our athletes.
We are convinced that organized sport provides a framework for practicing sports responsibly and in accordance with public health requirements.
Furthermore, the sports practices we recommend have been redefined, with supervised exercises, adapted techniques and new ways of using equipment. Working closely with local organizations and towns and cities across Québec, organized sport innovates constantly without altering the very nature of the disciplines. Enthusiasm for the game remains, risks are controlled, and the benefits extend far and wide.
Managing COVID-19 is a balance between safety and health. We must weigh the costs and benefits and, faced with the unknown, plot our next move. Organized sport provides an effective risk management tool in this pandemic chess game. Reopening measures by discipline showed success over this past summer. Clearly, organized sport can help drive the solution.
For all these reasons, especially for the sake of our vulnerable young people, and based on our deep personal conviction, we ask that organized sport be one of the first sectors to reopen throughout Québec.
With all the disruptions this pandemic has caused, sport is a way to stay balanced and steady.
Join the movement using the Facebook profile framework of SPORTSQUÉBEC and tag #MonSportMaSanté.
More than 120 signatories have signed the letter:
1. Julie Gosselin, présidente, SPORTSQUÉBEC
2. Alex Harvey Olympien en ski de fond
3. Pierre Harvey Olympien en ski de fond et encyclisme
4. Nicolas Gill Double médaillé olympique, judo
5. Mikaël Kingsbury Double médaillé olympique, ski acrobatique
6. Charles Hamelin Quintuple médaillé olympique, pat. de vitesse courte piste
7. Dominick Gauthier Olympien, ski acrobatique
8. Antoine Valois-Fortier Médaillé olympique, judo
9. Annie Pelletier Médaillée olympique, plongeon
10. Marianne St-Gelais Triple médaillée olympique, pat. vitesse courte piste
11. Benoît Huot 20 médailles paralympiques, paranatation
12. François-Louis Tremblay Quintuple médaillé olympique, pat. de vitesse courte piste
13. Éric Bédard Quadruple médaillé olympique, pat. de vitesse courte piste
14. Marie-Hélène Chisholm Olympienne, judo
15. Mathieu Bilodeau Olympien, marche olympique
16. Laurence St-Germain Olympienne, ski alpin
17. Kristel NGarlem Haltérophile internationale
18. Dr Marc Lebel président, Association des pédiatres du Québec
19. Eric Myles chef du sport, Comité Olympique Canadien
20. Richard Legendre professeur associé, HEC Montréal, Pôle sports
21. Tom Quinn président du Conseil d'administration, Institut national du sport du Québec
22. Gustave Roël président directeur général, Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec
23. Sébastien Fyfe directeur général, Alliance Sport-Études
24. Sylvain Croteau directeur général, Sport'Aide
25. Céline Muloin présidente et directrice générale, Fondation Tel-jeunes
26. Frank Pons Directeur de l'Observatoire international en management du sport et Doyen de FSA, Université Laval
27. Geneviève Barrière directrice, Association québécoise du loisir municipal
28. Manon Lanneville présidente, Association québécoise du loisir municipal
29. Claudine Labelle présidente et fondatrice, Fillactive
30. Fabrice Vil fondateur, Pour 3 Points
31. Patricia Demers directrice générale, Fondation de l'athlète d'excellence du Québec
32. Benoît-Hugo St-Pierre directeur stratégie partenariale et expérience client, M361
33. Éric Brunelle professeur titulaire, HEC Montréal, Pôle sports
34. Sébastien Arcand professeur titulaire, HEC Montréal, Pôle sports
35. Olivier Doucet professeur titulaire, HEC Montréal, Pôle sports
36. Marc Deblois directeur général, Finale des Jeux du Québec, Laval
37. Yves Carignan président, Finale des Jeux du Québec, Laval
38. Karine Malenfant directrice générale, Finale des Jeux du Québec Rivière-du-Loup
39. Christian Pelletier co-président, Finale des Jeux de Rivière-du-Loup
40. Marie-Pier Boudreau Gagnon co-présidente, Finale des Jeux de Rivière-du-Loup
41. Chantal Pilon directrice générale, Finale des Jeux du Québec Rimouski
42. José Arsenault président, Finale des Jeux du Québec Rimouski
43. Steeve Ager directeur général, Réseau Accès Participation
44. Lucie Roy présidente, Association des responsables aquatiques du Québec
45. Sonia Vaillancourt directrice générale, Conseil Québécois du Loisir
46. Pierre-Paul Leduc président, Conseil Québécois du Loisir
47. Marie-Eve Caron Laramee trésorière, SPORTSQUÉBEC
48. Luc Fournier administrateur, SPORTSQUÉBEC
49. Guylaine Demers présidente, Égale Action
50. Kim Dupré directrice générale, Égale Action
51. Maxime Gagnon président-directeur général, Défi sportif AlterGo
52. Jacques Baril président, Panthéon des sports du Quebec
53. Annie Dubé directrice générale, Sportcom
54. Alain Deschamps directeur général, SPORTSQUÉBEC
55. Pierre Marchand président, Soccer Québec
56. Maxime Lamarche directeur général, Baseball Québec
57. Yves Sigouin président, Hockey Québec
58. Paul Menard directeur général, Hockey Québec
59. Louis Barbeau directeur général, Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes
60. Isabelle Ducharme directrice générale, Fédération de natation du Québec
61. Martin Gérin-Lajoie directeur général, Volleyball Québec
62. Sylvain Proulx président, Fédération québécoise d'athlétisme
63. Daniel Grimard directeur général, Fédération de Basketball du Québec
64. Paul Lavallee directeur général, Ski Quebec alpin
65. Jean Francois Manibal directeur général, Tennis Québec
66. Serge Castonguay directeur général, Gymnastique Québec
67. Denis Loiselle président, Golf Québec
68. Jean-Pierre Beaulieu directeur général, Golf Québec
69. Raynald Hawkins directeur général, Société de sauvetage du Québec
70. Jocelyn Proulx président, Patinage Québec
71. Ariane Fortin présidente, Boxe Québec
72. Patrick Kearney président, Judo-Québec
73. Jean-Francois Marceau directeur général, Judo-Québec
74. Marco Berthelot directeur général, Plongeon Québec
75. Jean-Yves Pelletier président, Fédération d'escrime du Québec
76. Stéphane Hamel président, Rugby Québec
77. François Ratier directeur général, Rugby Québec
78. Danny Morin président, Karaté Québec
79. Sophie Yergeau présidente, Triathlon Québec
80. Marie-Eve Sullivan directrice générale, Triathlon Québec
81. Claude Tessier président, Badminton Québec
82. Kenneth Piché directeur général, Boxe-Québec
83. Jean Faucher président, Fédération Québécoise de Taekwondo
84. Claude Alexandre Carpentier directeur général, Ski de fond Québec
85. Julie Vézina directrice générale, Natation Artistique Québec
86. Marie-Ève Gauvin présidente, Fédération québécoise d'ultimate
87. Olivier Bertrand directeur général, Waterpolo Québec
88. Mathieu Joyal directeur général, Football Québec
89. François Thibault administrateur, Tir à l'arc Québec
90. Annie Murray directrice générale, Association Québec Snowboard
91. Jocelyne Fortin présidente, Ringuette Québec
92. Martine Dugrenier directrice générale, Fédération de lutte olympique du Québec
93. Rémi Tremblay directeur général, Tennis de Table Québec
94. Roger Naoum président, Fédération québécoise de handball olympique
95. Stéphane Brière directeur, Fédération de Crosse du Québec
96. Julie Crépeau-Boisvert directrice générale, Eau Vive Québec
97. Gabriela Cosovan directrice générale, Fédération de tir à l'arc du Québec
98. Karol Sauvé président, Aviron Québec
99. Alex B. Perreault directeur général, Fédération québécoise de ballon sur glace
100. Pascal Tremblay président, Eau Vive Québec
101. Barbara Emond directrice générale, Fédération de cheerleading du Québec
102. Adrian Goulet président, Fédération de cheerleading du Québec
103. Ron Weiser président, Fédération de patinage de vitesse du Québec
104. Robert Dubreuil directeur général, Fédération de patinage de vitesse du Québec
105. Marjolaine Lagacé présidente, Danse Sport Québec
106. Rae Westlake vice-présidente, DanseSport Québec
107. Nancy Guilbert vice-président, Auto Sport Québec
108. Marc-André de la Garde directeur général, Fédération québécoise de Kin-Ball
109. Chantal Gagnon directrice générale, Softball Québec
110. Marc-André Robitaille directeur général, Curling Québec
111. Augustin Brassard directeur général, Fédération d'haltérophilie du Québec
112. Francois Roy directeur général adjoint, Golf Québec
113. Nicole Duplessis présidente, Cheval Québec
114. René-Luc Morin président, Télémark Québec
115. Nathalie Chartrand directrice générale, Association sportive des aveugles du Québec
116. Nicolas Déry président, Fédération Québécoise de Dynamophilie
117. Florence Lastreto communication et compétition, Fédération de voile du Québec
118. Karine Côté coordonnatrice, Parasports Québec
119. Denise Marion directrice générale, Excellence Sportive Montérégie
120. Caroline Pujol directrice générale, Sports Montréal
121. Côme Desrochers directeur général, Excellence sportive Québec-Lévis
122. Marie-Ève Nault directrice, Centre régional d'entrainement et d'évènements de la Mauricie (CREEM)
123. Hélène Laroche directrice générale adjointe, Excellence sportive Outaouais
124. Daniel Aucoin entraîneur, Aviron
125. Olga Jourdain Centre Landry
http://www.sportsquebec.com/pages/lettre-ouverte.aspx
About SPORTSQUÉBEC
A private non-profit corporation, SPORTSQUÉBEC assumes leadership in the development of the Quebec sports system for the benefit of athletes at the initiation, recreation, competition and excellence levels, in partnership with Quebec and Canadian organizations. The Corporation brings together 65 provincial sports federations, 17 regional leisure and sports units and 18 partners who contribute to the development of sport and its universal practice. Follow SPORTSQUÉBEC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Sports Québec
For further information: or coordinate an interview with Julie Gosselin, President of SPORTSQUÉBEC, please contact: Mylène Forget / Chloé Chagnon, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, [email protected] / [email protected], 514-266-2156 / 514-743-6302