Members of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) Approve Transition to a College

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) have approved a motion authorizing ICCRC to apply to become a new self-regulatory organization, the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.

"With this approval by our members, we are well positioned to transition to increase and administer professional standards for citizenship and immigration consultants," said John Burke, Chair of the ICCRC Board of Directors. "ICCRC is ready to take on this enhanced role and help protect vulnerable Canadians and immigrants from fraud."

In Spring 2019, federal legislation titled the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act (the "College Act"), received Royal assent, which provides a mechanism for ICCRC to be continued as the statutory professional self-regulatory body for Canadian immigration and citizenship consultants. Once proclaimed into force, this legislation allows ICCRC with member approval, to apply to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship to become the new College.

"On September 19, the membership vote endorsed ICCRC's ability to become the new College and improve our profession," said John Murray, CEO of ICCRC. "ICCRC is ready to seamlessly transition to the new College as soon as possible and get to work improving the services provided by consultants."

The new College will have enhanced powers to provide professional oversight, enforcement, investigations and governance for citizenship and immigration consultants across Canada and abroad. These changes will allow for better protection of Canadians, newcomers and regulated consultants.

About ICCRC

ICCRC is the national self-regulatory body that promotes and protects the public interest by overseeing regulated immigration and citizenship consultants and international student advisors.

ICCRC's federal mandate stems from the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and the Citizenship Act which require anyone providing Canadian immigration or citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration to be a member in good standing of ICCRC, a Canadian law society or the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

Individuals providing Canadian immigration/citizenship services abroad are subject to Canadian law even if they reside outside of Canada.

