MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Real estate developer Maître Carré is proud to announce that Mellem—its new 216-unit rental project just 400 meters from Frontenac metro station—is on track for completion in spring 2024. Driven by a strong community spirit, Mellem will bring the neighborhood and its residents a distinctly Montreal living environment while promoting sustainable development.

Mellem breaks ground as flagship real estate project for Montreal’s Centre-Sud neighborhood (CNW Group/Maître Carré)

An exceptional architectural concept

The project, designed in collaboration with architectural firm ADHOC, will rebuild the area's urban fabric through a cutting-edge architectural concept. Mellem Montreal will comprise two six-story buildings separated by a public square along Rue Montgomery. The units will be bright and airy, consistent with the benefits of biophilic design.

An unparalleled customer experience

Mellem Montreal will offer a number of thoughtfully designed spaces that will accommodate a variety of activities and give residents a sense of ownership. Common spaces are optimized to foster gathering and interaction, while allowing for multiple uses—from social to personal and private.

The development will feature an interior courtyard for residents and a rooftop terrace with a large garden to promote urban agriculture. Adjacent to this space will be a lounge with a fireplace and a kitchen with terrace access. Two local shops near a shared workspace will provide a variety of options for teleworkers. To promote a healthy lifestyle, the project will include a fitness room and 444 bicycle racks—more than two per rental unit.

To further build community, Mellem Montreal has purchased subscriptions for its residents to Partage Club, a platform that allows users to safely lend and borrow items on an unlimited basis. Through an app, people can ask their neighbors for things listed in catalogues or request other items. www.partage.club

"With the collaboration of our partners, Fiera Real Estate, BMO, ADHOC architectes, and Gerpro Construction, the Maître Carré team will offer residents of Mellem Montreal an exceptional living environment," said Hugo Girard-Beauchamp, founder and president of Maître Carré. "From design to management, we hope to enrich people's lives by offering beautiful, high-quality spaces that promote a healthy and active lifestyle."

About Maître Carré

Maître Carré has been designing and developing contemporary and intelligent buildings in the Greater Montreal area since 2009. The company is recognized for its innovative approach and its ability to create value-added spaces. Maître Carré is proud to be part of the global movement of companies that meet B Corp's high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. www.maitrecarre.ca

About Mellem

The Mellem brand, a rental banner developed by Maître Carré, is committed to building strong communities by offering spaces that bring people together while respecting each person's pace and need for quiet moments in an urban environment, since wellness is both social and personal. www.mellem.ca

Related links

Maître Carré

Mellem

SOURCE Maître Carré

For further information: Sébastien Lachaine, 514-794-6127, [email protected]