Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Congratulates Infinity Women's Secretariat on Transitional Housing Facility for Métis Women and Children

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO), the national voice of Métis women, congratulates the Infinity Women's Secretariat (IWS) on today's important announcement of new transitional housing for Métis women and children in St. Andrews, Manitoba.

The project creates ten fully furnished apartments along with childcare, healing spaces, gardens, and on-site support services. For women and families leaving violent situations, it represents far more than housing. It offers safety, a sense of community, and the opportunity to start over in a supportive place where healing can truly begin.

"Infinity Women's Secretariat has always stood strong for Métis women," said Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO. "This project makes a real difference, as a place of safety, and a place of hope. We celebrate this milestone with our sisters at IWS and honour their commitment to supporting women and children during the most difficult times."

The development answers key Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which emphasize the urgent need for safe housing and culturally appropriate services. It also reflects the strength of collaboration among governments, the Manitoba Métis Federation, and Infinity Women's Secretariat.

"This is what it looks like when Métis women lead the way," Omeniho added. "The vision came from community, from women who know what's needed because they've lived it. This housing gives families a chance to heal, to grow, and to move forward with dignity. It's an example of the change we've all been working toward."

About Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO)

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak is the national voice of Métis women, advocating for their rights, safety, well-being, and leadership across the Métis Motherland. LFMO ensures that Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are represented in decision-making spaces and that their voices guide the policies and initiatives that affect their lives.

