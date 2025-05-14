Meizu Accelerates Globalization with Its Upcoming Global Launch Event on May 20

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Following its high-profile showcase at MWC 2025 and a series of international launch events with Geely, Meizu is set to unveil its next-generation products at a global online launch event on May 20. The event will highlight the brand's reinforced commitment to returning to the global market and its "All in AI" innovations—while introducing a suite of cutting-edge products designed to bring innovative technology products to global consumers and solidify its foothold in global markets.

At this event, Meizu will launch several new overseas smartphone models, including smart phones MEIZU Mblu 22, MEIZU Mblu 22 Pro, MEIZU Note 22, MEIZU Note 22 5G and MEIZU Note 22 Pro 5G；smart AR glasses StarV View and StarV Ring2. These new phones are equipped with high performance and high quality camera systems with exceptional durability for different kinds of users. The AI ecosystem also extends to wearable tech, with the StarV View smart glasses and StarV Ring 2 offering immersive visual experience and intelligent healthy life.

Since initiating its globalization strategy in 2024, Meizu has rapidly expanded across more than 30 countries and regions, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. The upcoming event will reaffirm Meizu's ambition to deepen its global market penetration, leveraging its "smartphones+XR+smart cars" ecosystem to deliver seamless cross-device experiences.

Across these devices, Meizu ensures seamless interoperability by embedding its notable Flyme AIOS, from syncing datas between smart phones, smart AR glasses and smart rings to controlling smart glasses via voice commands. This holistic approach has already garnered acclaim at MWC 2025 from media and users worldwide, where it impressed audiences with cross-device synergy.

The launch event not only underscores Meizu's technical prowess but also its resolve to compete on the global stage. With plans to make presence in more markets, Meizu aims to build a true global brand and strengthen consumer trust and accessibility. With product innovation and brand influence driving its growth, Meizu continues to make strides in its globalization efforts.

Watch the online launch event at 15:00 on May 20th (Beijing Time, UTC+8) via:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/meizu

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@meizu.global

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@meizutech

SOURCE Meizu

Krystal Wei, [email protected]