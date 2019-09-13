MEGA + MIGS 2019: The two events unite for a programming of international calibre!

Keynote speakers, eSports, and more than 85 exhibitors for one of Quebec's biggest video game celebrations!

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Joining forces for the first time, MEGA (Montréal Expo Gaming Arcade) and MIGS (Montréal International Game Summit) are proud to present their 2019 programming, a true celebration of the art of video gaming in all its forms! From November 16 to 19, Montreal's Grand Quai will welcome over 100 local and international businesses, as well as thousands of video game fans to enjoy this year's bigger and better programming.

Meticulously put together by La Coop La Guilde and Alliance numérique, this year's programming will not only position MEGA + MIGS 2019 (#MM19) as the biggest video game event in Quebec, but also as the largest B2B2C gaming event in all of Canada!

Drawing on their combined experience—this will be MEGA's 3rd edition and MIGS' 16th—this year's event will feature excellent international keynote speakers and Quebec's most active leaders in the industry. MM19 is thrilled to welcome spokespersons Valérie Roberts (host of Code F on Vrak.tv and Le Clan MacLeod on CKOI) and Guiz de Pessemier (co-founder of Outerminds studio and host of the online series Le jeu c'est sérieux).

INTERNATIONAL VISIBILITY

A platform designed to facilitate exchanges between creators and consumers, AAA and independent studios, companies and investors, and students and experts, MEGA+MIGS serves as an international showcasing of some of our top industry leaders.

"MEGA+MIGS? It's quite literally a gateway for all of Quebec's video game industry," explains Jean-Martin Aussant, Executive Director of Coop La Guilde. "By developing this union between two of the industry's key players, our reputation, both here and abroad will only solidify further."

"The event will be an outstanding international showcase," points out Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of Alliance numérique. "It'll serve as a platform for international developers, editors, media, and influencers visiting our city. MEGA+MIGS will reinforce Quebec's status as the video game industry world leader."

MEGA: CELEBRATING THE VIDEO GAME IN ALL ITS FORM

November 16 and 17, the MEGA component of the event invites the public to come discover the world of gaming, as well as meet the local creators behind some of the world's most popular games, like Outlast (Red Barrels), Cuphead (iLLOGIKA), and Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus). Visitors will have access to a ton of interactive activities for the whole family: multi-player game rooms, an eSports friendly competition section, giant game installations, and so much more! A resounding success last year, the Spotlight Zone will once again be hosting a wide variety of presentations and animations for all, on top of offering contests and draws. And finally, the MIGA Awards are back, giving visitors the chance to vote for—and win—their favourite games!

MIGS: A CROSS-GENERATIONAL MEET-UP

The MIGS half of the event (held November 18 and 19) will focus on promoting exchanges between local and international gaming professionals and enterprises, and is currently ranked as the biggest video game gathering on the east coast. This year's programming includes conferences led by local and international experts, master classes where industry players will get to learn from preeminent professionals such as Rachele Doimo (Square Enix London) and Eric Martel (Eidos Montréal), as well as business meetings featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, including editors, investors and buyers.

MEGA+MIGS will serve as the perfect opportunity for participating studios to discover the new generation of Quebec developers,as several schools will be onsite presenting their video game development and creation programs. Over the course of the four days, several activities will be available to the graduates and young professionals, including mentoring and speed-recruitment sessions, as well as résumé and portfolio revisions.

Presented by Red Barrels, with the generous collaboration of major partners Ubisoft, Ludia, GlobalStep, Export QC, Tourisme Montréal, and Ville de Montréal, MEGA+MIGS is the video gaming event of the year—for locals and visitors! Be there, November 16 to 19!

MEGA

Date: From Saturday, November 16 to

Sunday, November 17

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MIGS

Date: Monday, November 18 to Tuesday,

November 19

Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where:

MONTREAL'S GRAND QUAI

200 Rue de la Commune Ouest

Montreal, QC, H2Y4B2

Tickets and rates >> click here .



About Alliance numérique

Alliance numérique regroups and represents video game companies of all sizes in Quebec. The organization works to support and promote the products and contributions of this sector among the media, government decision makers and the general public.

About La Guilde des développeurs de jeux vidéo indépendants du Québec

La Guilde des développeurs de jeux vidéo indépendants du Québec is a non-profit cooperative whose mission is to support Quebec studios and cultivate a fertile ground of co-creation and innovation for local developers and entrepreneurs. It is the largest independent video game cooperative in the world. La Guilde aims to democratize the video game industry and extend the reach of 100% made-in-Quebec products.

About Kaliko

Kaliko specializes in unique video game productions and experiences. The company's vision focuses on three aspects: organizing events such as MEGA, JamNation and La Caravane, promoting one-of-a-kind video products for all markets, and collaborating with independent studios to help develop their projects.

About Red Barrels

Red Barrels is an independent video game developer founded in 2011 by Philippe Morin, David Chateauneuf and Hugo Dallaire. The studio is behind the immersive horror series, Outlast, which, to date, has terrified more than 15 million gamers across the globe. Based in Montreal, Red Barrels' mission is to create unforgettable experiences that leave the player's blood running cold.

