OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, I met with the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to discuss the spike in Islamophobia, and to share the concerns and fears of Canadian Muslims.

I shared with the Prime Minister that many within Canada's diverse Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities are in deep anguish, as they watch the crisis in Gaza and feel that their concerns and voices are not being heard. They are urging the Canadian government to call for an immediate ceasefire, and to play a role of peace in the region.

It is a message that was also shared yesterday when the Prime Minister met with Palestinian Canadians to hear firsthand about the devastating impacts this war is having on their families in Gaza and the spike in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic sentiment post October 7.

These constructive discussions with the Prime Minister have been both necessary and urgent.

My mandate as Special Representative is to advance the needs of Canada's diverse Muslim communities and ensure the Government of Canada tackles systemic Islamophobia at home with all relevant partners. My office is focused on protecting the human rights, civil liberties, and democratic freedoms of Canadian Muslims. Islamophobia is a direct threat to Canada's democracy and social cohesion.

This is why I have been clear in advocating for the right of every person in this country to freely exercise their Charter rights and freedoms, as long as it does not constitute hate. This includes the right to express legitimate views through social media and exercise any of our cherished freedoms without facing Islamophobia, anti-Arab hate or anti-Palestinian racism.

It is unacceptable in Canada for Muslims and their communities to fear participating in peaceful demonstrations, wearing a keffiyeh, waving a Palestinian flag, advocating for civilians trapped in armed conflict, or chanting for Palestinian human rights.

In my discussion with the Prime Minister, I shared how many Muslim Canadians have already faced silencing, immediate reprisal, and discrimination rooted in Islamophobia for exercising their democratic freedoms guaranteed to them by Canadian law.

As Canadians, we can and must agree that everyone is free to engage democratically and raise their voice for justice and human rights without fear of retaliation of any kind, including the loss of income, suspension or expulsion from schools or student career placements, or face other negative repercussions simply for having a different viewpoint. I have spoken with countless individuals and community representatives who have raised how these silencing actions make them feel as if they are second-class citizens, unable to fully participate in public discourse.

I would like to emphasize that these freedoms can never be an excuse for anyone to express or demonstrate hatred towards anyone, including our fellow Canadians of the Jewish faith, or express support for any actions that violate international law or human rights. All of us deserve to feel safe in our own homes, in our places of worship, businesses, schools, and other public spaces.

These are unbearably heartbreaking times, and I will do all I can to continue to listen and share the concerns of our communities with all relevant government partners, the Prime Minister, and with public officials at every level who are committed to protecting Canada's social cohesion and the civil liberties of all Canadians.

Today's release of the Senate Committee on Human Rights report, Combatting Hate: Islamophobia and its impact on Muslims in Canada, will further inform this urgent work. I encourage all Canadians to review this Senate report.

