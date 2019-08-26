Meet Vileda Scrunge®: The toughest, rinsable scrub sponge for your everyday kitchen messes

We all know that doing the dishes is a daily and dirty job, and having the right scrub sponge can make all the difference. Branded as Scrunge, the Vileda scrub sponge is the modern proposition to a traditional cleaning scrubber. Scrunge is designed with a patented surface technology that makes your dishwashing experience easier and more efficient!

Why Scrunge® vs. a Traditional Scrub Sponge

Scrunge polyurethane surface technology brings the most valuable benefits:

The Powerful Scrubbing Surface Removes Tough Dirt

Scrunge boasts a patented rippled scrubbing surface that removes tough, stuck-on dirt. Its sealed-abrasive coating, with wave-like bumps, provides even more scrubbing power and effectively dislodges cooked-on food and grease. Scrunge is no regular dish sponge, it is the all-in-one scrub sponge that tackles more than just the dishes. It is ideal for cleaning pots, pans, countertops, kitchen appliances, cutlery, the sink and faucet all while retaining its shape and peak performance throughout its lifespan.





Food and dirt will not clog up in its surface thanks to its dirt-repelling technology. This allows Scrunge to stay fresh for longer compared to regular sponges. Neat, right? Not even egg or cheese have a chance of sticking to its surface! Traditional sponges made of non-woven fibres leave open spaces for dirt to get stuck. Yuck.





No honey! Don't use the nice dinnerware! Now there is no need to fear ruining your most precious plates. Whether you need to clean delicate dinnerware or the everyday dish, Scrunge is powerful, yet gentle enough to scrub without scratching, and is certified, and recommended for Teflon TM non-stick coatings.





Our scrub sponges will not disintegrate or become stained after washing as quickly when compared to a traditional sponge. Durable and dishwasher-safe, Scrunge will help save you time and money.





Scrunge sponges are flexible and maneuverable when cleaning a variety of kitchen equipment. Plus, they feature an easy-to-grip shape to assist in those tough scrubbing jobs!

Unlike Scrunge, traditional sponges will often clog up with dirt, take longer to be cleaned and create an unpleasant experience. They lose their shape quickly, disintegrate into particles and their peak performance diminishes after each use. More than one sponge is often required to clean different messes and surfaces.



Try it, you'll see!

Now that we have dished the dirt on scrub sponges, you can try Scrunge and see for yourself! Scrunge scrub sponges are available at all major retailers. You can discover the entire Scrunge family range at www.vileda.ca/scrunge-scrub-sponges and trust that your sponge will stay fresh for the next job at hand!

About Vileda Canada and Freudenberg

Vileda Canada has established itself as a market leader in the traditional household cleaning tools market and expert partner for perfect homecare. Headquartered in Laval, Québec, Vileda Canada is dedicated to its customers, offering real help and support. Combining efficiency, ergonomics and design, the Vileda research and development team's mission is simple – designing quality products that make household cleaning less of a chore. Its expertise and forward thinking ideas have made Vileda's home cleaning technologies the industry standard. Vileda Canada is part of Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) global network and is a subsidiary of the Freudenberg Group, an international family-owned German company with over 170 years of history.

For more information on Vileda products, visit www.vileda.ca or follow Vileda Canada on Facebook & Instagram.

