Meet the eight semi-finalists competing in SiriusXM's third annual Top of the Country contest

From coast-to-coast, these rising stars will be moving forward in the competition with a chance to win $25,000 and more

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is excited to announce the eight semi-finalists competing for the title of Canada's next big country music star in the third annual Top of the Country competition. The competition is in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA).

From the Hudson Bay-born protégé of a former Fleetwood Mac producer, to a former The Voice contestant, the 2020 SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Don Amero ( Winnipeg, MB )

( ) Raquel Cole ( Vernon, BC )

( ) Carolina East ( South River, NL )

( ) Nate Hall ( Toronto, ON )

( ) Kalsey Kulyk ( Hudson Bay, SK )

( ) Brittany Kennell ( Beaconsfield, QC )

( ) Tyler Joe Miller ( Surrey, BC )

( ) Kelly Prescott ( Almonte, ON )

To learn more about the artists, please visit siriusxm.ca/topcountry . For high-resolution photos of the semi-finalists, CLICK HERE.

"From concert and tour cancellations, to delayed studio sessions and albums, the Canadian country music community has truly demonstrated resilience this year," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music Programming, SiriusXM Canada. "Even though the competition looks a little different than in previous years, we are confident that the talented group of musicians we've selected will rise to the occasion and seize the experience."

"We're proud of how we've come together as a community and that SiriusXM has stepped up to provide even more artists the opportunity to grow from this incredible program," said Tracy Martin, President, CCMA.

The 2019 Top of the Country competition crowned Maniwaki, Quebec's Matt Lang as the winner. "I am so proud to be part of Canada's tight-knit country music community," said Lang. "Last year's Top of the Country competition allowed me to connect with so many amazing peers, mentors and fans, all while performing at some of the country's biggest events. The next group of semi-finalists are in for a real treat."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, Top of the Country will be formatted differently in 2020 and will extend across two years. The semi-finalists will be featured during this year's Country Music Week 2020 – a virtual experience happening later this fall. Then, later in 2021, three finalists will be chosen from a nationwide public vote and a winner will be crowned at Country Music Week 2021, following a live show featuring the artists and a major headliner. The winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, a SOCAN songwriting trip and more.

Starting this month and extending throughout the year, participants will take part in an industry mentorship and content creation series. The eight semi-finalists will capture live recording sessions right from their home and continue to receive valuable virtual mentorship sessions from industry professionals and artists throughout 2020 until in-person meetings and regular studio sessions can safely resume.

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners.

SiriusXM offers the best in country music across more than 10 dedicated channels including CBC Country, The Highway, The Garth Channel, Kenny Chesney's No Shoe's Radio, Willie's Roadhouse, Prime Country and more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2019 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund", Radio Starmaker and the Government of Ontario.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: For SiriusXM Canada: Carolyn Gagnon, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 416-459-3824; Kristine Moshonas, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 416-523-3207; For the Canadian Country Music Association: Tiffany Astle, penelopePR, [email protected], 416.554.7329; Richelle Umali, penelopePR, [email protected], 647.383.8857

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

