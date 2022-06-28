MEET THE 2022 ROYAL AMBASSADOR: WINSTON

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair announces a draft horse as this year's ambassador, in addition to new programming for the milestone 100th Anniversary celebration - taking place November 4-13, 2022, at Exhibition Place, Toronto

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The countdown to The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair's 100th Anniversary is officially on! With just over 100 days until doors open, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is proud to unveil the 2022 Royal Ambassador, Winston. The 26-year-old Percheron Cross is over 1.7 metres tall and will be a key figure in the centennial celebration hosted at Toronto's Exhibition Place from November 4-13. Winston joins a line of beloved Royal Ambassadors, which includes Turbo the Goat, Lil' Ben the Miniature Horse, and rooster-duo, The Royal Duke and his son The Royal Roy.