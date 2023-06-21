Meet "Phil" the Chatbot: He can show your donors how to make tax-saving donations they've never imagined

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - As a seasoned not-for-profit professional, you already know what your organization brings to the fundraising table.

Your specific mix of staff, volunteers, marketing strategies, targets, financial advisers, lawyers, and motivation has been rolling along, perhaps for decades, raising badly needed funds for your cause. Some years have been banner years; others … not so much.

Wouldn't it be great to have a partner on your side of the table, showing your donors how they can donate beyond their wallet or chequebook? As in well beyond?

At the not-for-profit PhilanthropyLab®, we developed the Giftabulator® app to show donors that the most tax-efficient way to donate is with appreciated assets such as stocks, mutual funds, and registered accounts. That's what we bring to the table.

Many donors could have given more in 2022 had the tax-saving benefits of major-gift and planned giving from these alternative sources been easier to understand. By donating assets, they would have avoided paying capital gains tax on their appreciated value, while still receiving tax savings and tax credits for the full market value of their assets.

Giftabulator® is an easily accessible and user-friendly tool that enables not-for-profits and financial advisors to have meaningful discussions with donors about difficult topics such as estate-planning. With a few keystrokes and some basic data, donors can ask "Phil," the Giftabulator® chatbot-buddy, to walk them through a hypothetical smart donation from their stocks or mutual funds. (The results will probably inspire them to try any number of different scenarios, and the exercise may be the most eye-opening thing they do to optimize their end-of-the-year tax savings. A win-win for donors and charities.)

Major and planned-giving fundraising results can be increased with the intelligent automation of the Giftabulator® app. Because last year's end-of-year scramble to make tax-deductible donations is now a memory, summertime is the perfect time to give your donors one of the best gifts you can give them – one that will help them give back to you in ways they likely can't imagine right now.

One major or planned gift can revitalize a fundraising program. With staff and volunteers who are supported by a user-friendly tool, charities can sustain their giving programs and improve the financial position of their donors.

Giftabulator® was designed to encourage gifts of assets that deliver tangible benefits through split-second asset-based vs. cash scenario development. Most organizations are looking at connecting with their donors and prospects to provide relevant insights. Giftabulator® offers that ability through a customized, effective communications, marketing, and stewardship platform.

"Phil" is waiting to join you at the table.

