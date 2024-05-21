A2 Partners is an investment firm on a mission to fuel the SME growth in Quebec and Eastern Canada

MONTREAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - A2 Partners , an investment firm founded in November 2023 by two entrepreneurs, Alexandre Bilodeau and Alexandre Lucas, aims to support the growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses throughout Quebec and Eastern Canada.

The Canadian small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) landscape is poised to undergo a major transition in the next decade, as more than $2 trillion in business assets are expected to change hands . Among the SMEs most likely to change ownership in the coming years, a third are based in Quebec. Finding solutions for business transfers and the long-term survival of SMEs is now more important than ever, particularly in a market that is underserved to address these rising challenges.

From company buy-outs and facilitating family succession to sector consolidation and growth investments, A2 Partners offers tailor-made solutions to address these needs. Each investment opportunity is assessed based on four key attributes: potential for growth, unique capabilities, skilled management team that may be enhanced with additional talent, and the durability of its business model.

"We invest in both minority and majority shareholding situations, where we act as agile partners who will capitalize on value-creation opportunities," says Alexandre Bilodeau. "Our goal is to support management teams as they enter a new phase of their company's growth by leveraging our capital, expertise, and network."

Driven by passion, ambition, integrity and hard work, the founders' approach is defined by dedication to their partners, a forward-looking vision, transparency, and analytical diligence. A2 Partners is more than just an investment firm, it's an alliance that combines skills and values, designed to support companies on their path to success and longevity.

"Our approach is flexible and focused on the unique needs of each business," emphasizes Alexandre Lucas of A2 Partners. "We believe in building lasting partnerships founded on trust, transparency and mutual commitment, whether you're a CEO overseeing an SME, or an experienced entrepreneur looking to collaborate with seasoned professionals."

About A2 Partners

Founded in November 2023 by Alexandre Bilodeau and Alexandre Lucas, A2 Partners is an investment firm dedicated to serving as a growth catalyst for its partners and stakeholders, small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec and Eastern Canada. With an approach founded on values of integrity, passion, ambition, and stewardship, A2 Partners aims to collaborate with the management teams of quality businesses to foster their growth and deliver lasting value.

About the partners

Alexandre Bilodeau has a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions, finance, and accounting. Before co-founding A2 Partners, he served as Vice President of Private Investments at Walter Capital Partners and was a senior advisor at KPMG. As a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Alexandre holds a bachelor's degree in accounting sciences from the John Molson School of Business, and a specialized graduate diploma in accounting from HEC Montréal. Alexandre is also known for his success as an international freestyle skier, winning a gold medal at the Vancouver Olympic Games in 2010 and again at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Alexandre Lucas has gained several years of experience supporting companies operating in various sectors, including health and wellness, business services, and consumer goods. He holds a bachelor's and master's degree from HEC Montréal. Before co-founding A2 Partners, Alexandre was Vice-President of private Investment at Walter Capital Partners and previously worked at Desjardins Capital Markets.

