MONTREAL, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - After more than 12 years at the helm of the MEDTEQ+ Consortium, Diane Côté has announced her departure as President and CEO, effective August 28, 2023. The leader who was one of the driving forces behind MEDTEQ+ has made this decision to leave with a sense of accomplishment, but above all with the conviction that the organization will be able to go even further in the next decade to support entrepreneurs. MEDTEQ+ will announce Mrs.Diane Côté's successor shortly.

Diane Côté, CEO of MEDTEQ+ (CNW Group/MEDTEQ+)

Jacques Milette, Chairman of the MEDTEQ+ Board of Directors, would like to take this opportunity to underline Mrs. Côté's remarkable contribution to the entire life sciences sector and beyond.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, our members, our employees, and our partners, I would like to warmly thank Diane for her exceptional dedication, rigour, vision and ability to mobilize all stakeholders. Under her stewardship, MEDTEQ+ has become a true flagship, positioning the leadership of our healthcare technology innovators both nationally and internationally. Her rigorous management and professional values have enabled the industrial consortium to generate over $12 million in net assets in 10 years, and to become a committed collaborator across Canada," says Jacques Milette, former Chairman of the Board of MEDTEQ+.

Thanks to the visionary spirit of Diane Côté, MEDTEQ+ has become Canada's national leader in health technologies, supporting projects from idea to market. As an active member of the Industrial Research Clusters (RSRI) program of the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, MEDTEQ+ manages several healthcare innovation programs and has been awarded two major national mandates by the Canadian government. Following a fierce competition, the mandate from the Canadian Centres of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR) program enabled MEDTEQ+ to create its investment fund, which to date has generated more than $ 125 million in investments in 24 start-up companies. In addition, thanks to the financial support of the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund, MEDTEQ+ is spearheading the envisAGE initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of seniors and their caregivers, in collaboration with AGE-WELL. envisAGE paves the way, for decades to come, for unprecedented avant-garde leadership by Quebec and Canada in the strategic AgeTech sector for our SMEs, our healthcare networks and society.

"Diane Côté is a hard worker who has never sought accolades - quite the contrary. Caring and fair-minded, she, along with Innovitech, has built a committed team dedicated to furthering the development of innovation in health technologies. Over the years, what has most impressed the MEDTEQ+ Board of Directors is Diane's energy and passion for responding to society's needs, even during the pandemic. Under her leadership, every challenge became an opportunity to rally members and respond to the issues at stake, and this is what gave birth to the envisAGE initiative. I'm confident that the current team will pursue this mission with the same energy, rigour and collaborative spirit inspired by Diane," adds Mr. Milette.

About MEDTEQ +

MEDTEQ+, a pan-Canadian consortium for industrial research and innovation in healthcare technologies, aims to accelerate the development of innovative technological solutions to improve people's health and quality of life. MEDTEQ+ supports the validation of these technologies, their integration into the healthcare network, their commercialization, as well as their local and international outreach, by bringing together the complementary skills of industrial and institutional partners and healthcare providers. MEDTEQ+ offers support, subsidies, and investment services to innovative companies. Since December 2022, MEDTEQ+ has also been the bearer of the envisAGE initiative, which aims to catalyze the AgeTech ecosystem and stimulate technological development to support aging. MEDTEQ+ relies, among other things, on financial support from the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the private sector, and complementary partners to foster research-industry relationships. www.medteq.ca

