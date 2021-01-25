Medtech Canada supports the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel report and calls for comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategies in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Lewis, President and CEO of Medtech Canada, the country's national medical technology association which represents most of the world-leading in vitro diagnostics companies active in Canada, has made the following statement about the recent release of the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel report:

"Medtech Canada supports the recommendations put forth by the COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Panel report, Priority Strategies to Optimize Testing and Screening for COVID-19 in Canada. Thank you to Panel Co-chairs, Dr. Irfan Dhalla and Sue Paish, as well as all members of the Panel for this very timely and actionable report that addresses key issues on COVID-19 testing and screening that jurisdictions across Canada are facing. Many of the recommendations in the report are in alignment with our association's position paper which calls for comprehensive testing strategies in Canada.

The report provides tangible recommendations on optimizing diagnostic capacity with lab-based PCR testing, deploying rapid antigen tests for screening, addressing equity considerations for testing and screening programs and improving communications strategies.

Our association believes that to successfully address COVID-19, it is necessary to utilize all the testing approaches available, given the unique benefits offered by the different types of tests. In the report, advice and case studies on rapid antigen tests help dispel misconceptions about these tools, and we believe that this report will contribute to appropriately increasing the utilization of these tools in Canada.

While Canada has come a long way in terms of our COVID-19 testing levels, there is room to do much more—both to reduce the current level of COVID-19 cases and to keep COVID-19 spread as low as possible. To be successful, all provinces need to re-evaluate their current testing strategies for maximum impact. The COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel Report provides excellent guidance to address this imperative and we will continue to advocate for comprehensive testing strategies across Canada.

We urge provincial governments to act now and fully utilize 'all the tools in the testing toolbox' that will help enable Canadians to resume living a more normal life grow our economy, and most importantly—save lives. Our association and our member companies will continue working with our federal and provincial government stakeholders and our healthcare partners to contribute to the fight against this virus."

