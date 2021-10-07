MedSpa Partners Launches ZEST Face + Body Clinic

- Multi-Location Clinic Concept to Soon Expand Throughout GTA -

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to announce the opening of the first clinic in its new multi-location concept, ZEST Face + Body Clinic, in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Developed through a collaboration of key stakeholders within Medspa Partners, the ZEST concept has been created from the ground up to cater to the unique needs of the emerging mainstream aesthetic medicine consumer in Canada.

MSP Regional Director for ZEST, Samantha McCaffrey, stated, "Over the last year, we spent a lot of time speaking with 30-something Canadians to better understand what they are looking for when it comes to medical aesthetics. This next generation of patients clearly expressed that while they were very open to trying treatments like Botox and CoolSculpting, they found many of the traditional clinic options to be intimidating and not particularly focused on their specific needs. That's why we designed ZEST as a place that would be uniquely welcoming for first-timers – judgment-free, pressure-free, and a place that celebrates who you are, how you want to look, and even more importantly, how you want to feel. ZEST is the destination where you can bring your best friend, family member or co-worker, come in together, and enjoy a little time doing something for yourselves."

Dr. Vanessa Abdelhalim, Medical Director for ZEST, shared, "The practice of medical aesthetics has come so far since it first started in Canada nearly three decades ago. While the science and expertise behind the treatments is highly sophisticated, we believe that actually receiving these treatments should no longer be a big deal. As Medical Director of ZEST, I have hand-selected the gold-standard treatments that have proven to consistently provide natural-looking outcomes with little-to-no downtime. We get to know each patient who comes into ZEST so that we can provide them with a completely customized treatment plan so that they get the right treatments for their specific needs."

Commenting on the launch, MedSpa Partners CEO Dominic Mazzone said, "In only two years, MSP has become Canada's largest platform of national- and regional-leading medical aesthetics clinics. With today's launch of our new ZEST concept, we are complementing this portfolio of the country's most established clinics with a new approach to cater to the specific needs of consumers who are looking for a more comfortable and natural introduction to medical aesthetics. As we expand the ZEST concept throughout the GTA over the next quarter, we expect it to become the clinic of choice for Canadians looking to start their aesthetic medicine journey. And as their aesthetic needs become more specialized over time, our Ontario-based flagship clinics like ICLS, DLK on Avenue, and SpaMedica will be there to continue their patient journey. I look forward to announcing the launch of more locations in the coming weeks, and welcoming Canadians to the ZEST experience."

MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. Additional information on ZEST Face + Body Clinic is available at www.thezestclinic.com.

