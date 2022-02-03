MedSpa Partners Announces New Training Institute

The International Institute of Aesthetic Medicine is a training and development organization dedicated to providing a broad spectrum of hands-on education to all applicable medical professionals looking to begin or advance their career in Medical Aesthetics. The Institute's purpose is to create a higher standard of training for injectable and ancillary treatments with a more comprehensive curriculum, including enhanced practical learning to better prepare students to provide optimal, natural-looking outcomes. The integration with MedSpa Partners, North America's leading platform of top-tier Medical Aesthetics clinics, gives The Institute the unique ability to hand-pick a collection of the most experienced trainers, researchers, and clinicians in the industry.

In announcing the launch of The Institute, MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone shared, "While there is currently unprecedented demand for both fundamental and advanced aesthetic medicine training, historically this kind of training in Canada has been largely unregulated, resulting in a lack of consistency and standards. By pairing some of Canada's leading cosmetic medicine training centres with the world-class thought leaders who are already part of the MSP platform, The Institute will create a new level of excellence when training HCPs, resulting in a higher standard of patient outcomes. In addition to delivering industry-leading education, we also look forward to being able to provide placement opportunities at MSP clinics for Institute students who share our passion and skill for delivering Michelin star experiences to our patients."

Medical professionals who are interested in learning the fundamentals of Medical Aesthetics, or advancing their skills through Advanced and Master Classes, can visit the International Institute of Aesthetic Medicine at aestheticmedicineinstitute.org

