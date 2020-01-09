MedSpa Partners Announces Acquisition of Delta Laser & Skin Care Centre and Lougheed Laser Centre in Vancouver, BC

- MSP Expands Platform of Top-Tier Medical Aesthetics Clinics in Canada -

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is pleased to announce the addition of Delta Laser & Skin Care Centre in Delta, BC, and Lougheed Laser Centre in North Burnaby, BC, to its top-tier Canadian medical aesthetics platform. With these acquisitions, MSP adds its first clinics on the BC Mainland and further expands its national group of premier medical spas.

Founded in 1996 and 1998, respectively, and managed by Dr. Marcia Fleming and entrepreneur Darren Thornley since the early 2000s, Delta Laser and Lougheed Laser have long been known throughout BC's Lower Mainland for providing clinically proven, medically supervised treatments in a highly personalized manner.

Discussing what attracted her to the MSP partnership model, Dr. Marcia Fleming, Medical Director of both Delta Laser and Lougheed Laser, commented, "One of the hallmarks of the patient experience at Delta Laser and Lougheed Laser is that we are very selective in the treatments that we offer - we won't bring on a new treatment unless it is backed by significant clinical evidence. MSP's alignment with this treatment methodology and light-touch approach to integration ensures that we retain control of how we practice, while at the same time getting access to the latest technology, clinical training and business processes."

Business partner Darren Thornley added, "As a business owner, it was particularly important to me to find a partner that will continue to support and grow the brand and team that Marcia and I have built over the last 15 years. Partnering with MSP means that the clinic brands that our patients know and trust will live on, and our amazing team is a part of an umbrella of the best practices in the country."

"I'm thrilled to welcome the Delta & Lougheed teams to the MSP family," says MSP CEO Dominic Mazzone. "This opportunity stood out for me from the start because the professional management structure already existing in the operations of the clinics, allows us a measurable head start for growth. Dr. Fleming, Darren, and their team are wonderful additions to MSP, and I'm excited to help them share the secrets of their success with the rest of the partnership as, ultimately, our core belief is that a great partnership experience creates a great customer experience."

MedSpa Partners is acquiring Canada's leading Medical Aesthetics clinics, with the goal of allowing our industry-leading partners to achieve their personal and professional aspirations by creating world-class customer experiences through support, collaboration, and community. MSP is a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, Canada's leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field.

