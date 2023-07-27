2022 report highlights policies and progress made on sustainability, inclusion and more

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Medline, the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies and equipment in the U.S. – today announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This report marks the company's evolution to a holistic ESG framework, broadening its focus to encompass the full scope of Medline's global operations. The 2022 ESG report includes the company's global impact across the 125+ countries in which it does business.

The development and launch of this comprehensive report represent the latest, highly significant step in Medline's long-standing journey toward a more sustainable and inclusive future. The company has reported its impact in environmental sustainability, community engagement and healthcare access and affordability since 2016.

"We've adopted a more holistic view of what it means to be a good corporate citizen worldwide," said Jim Boyle, chief executive officer-elect at Medline, "This report is global in scope, and the first that aligns our efforts to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards."

ESG considerations have gained immense importance in the healthcare industry in recent years. As healthcare grapples with the challenges of providing quality care, reducing environmental impact, and addressing health disparities, ESG principles have emerged as a vital framework for driving positive change.

"Climate change is just one example of a pressing ESG-related issue that impacts the health of patients being seen every day in healthcare systems around the world," said Francesca Olivier, vice president of ESG for Medline. "And because we know that 71% percent of the healthcare industry's emissions stem from supply chain, we recognize the critical role Medline plays in making healthcare more sustainable for people and the planet."

Medline's report introduces the company's 17 material ESG priorities under four pillars: climate resilience and environmental action, responsible products, people and communities and robust governance.

Highlights of the report include:

Medline donated 643 metric tons of product– valued at more than USD $2.7 million -- in 2022 to support worldwide medical relief to low-resource regions and those impacted by natural disasters

-- in 2022 to support worldwide medical relief to low-resource regions and those impacted by natural disasters Medline reprocessed 2.3+ million medical devices in 2022, diverting 1.1 million pounds of waste from landfill

Medline conducted 592 social audits to ensure ethical sourcing throughout its supply chain in 2022

Medline installed 60,000+ solar panels at facilities and hit its mark of USD $34.4 million invested in solar energy since 2016

invested in solar energy since 2016 Medline Canada's Guelph Distribution Centre achieved LEED certification – one of the largest medical inventory and storage spaces in Canada

Medline's solar energy initiatives highlighted in the report, in particular, have been instrumental in reducing the company's carbon footprint and advancing sustainable operations. The company's early adoption and substantial investments in solar power infrastructure enable the harnessing of renewable energy to power some of its own facilities and contribute to community grids.

"We are proud to showcase our achievements in key areas such as renewable energy, diversity, equity and inclusion, and community engagement," said Diana Gazdar, vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Medline Canada, Corporation. "By maintaining transparency while sharing our plans and progress, we hope to inspire others and drive positive change in healthcare and around the world."

Review Medline's 2022 ESG Report or learn more about Medline ESG efforts across the entire continuum of care by visiting www.medline.com.

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allows us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and eight distribution centres across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Care™. For more information, visit: www.medline.ca

