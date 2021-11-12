"Medline's investment in this new distribution centre is a testament to our commitment to efficiently meet Canada's medical supply needs and help to improve the health and lives of Canadians," said Ernie Philip, President, Medline Canada. "Our choice to locate our Canadian hub in Guelph gives us fast transport access to serve our Canadian customers. We are proud to contribute to Guelph's dynamic business community, economic and job growth and support local environmental stewardship."

The new 600,000 sq ft. facility employs 140 people and has approximately 25,000 different medical products in inventory. This includes not only products everyone has become familiar with – masks, gloves and gowns – but custom procedure packs, operating room instruments and continence care products, along with many others that are vital to keeping our healthcare facilities and systems operating.

"We are thrilled that Medline Canada has chosen Guelph as the location for this new state-of-the-art distribution centre. This investment furthers their presence here in Ontario and is a vital part of our mission to strengthen our provincial and national medical supply chain," said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "Medline's commitment to Ontario is yet another demonstration that this is the best place in Canada to do business and we are so pleased to have them put down deeper roots in this community."

Medline has one of Canada's largest inventory capacities to help ensure the availability of supplies and medical equipment to a wide range of hospitals, clinics, seniors' residences, pharmacies and retail stores.

"I am honoured to welcome Medline and its employees to Guelph," said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. "This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work in it, represent a major boost to Guelph's local economy. Guelph is proud to be home to Medline, and we look forward to being part of its continued growth and success in the years to come."

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the important role medical supplies have in keeping front-line workers and patients safe and healthy. The Medline Canada Guelph Distribution Centre is Health Canada certified and features state-of-the-art logistics technology including a self-contained temperature-controlled environment for safe storage of medical supplies. As a partner in Canada's medical supply distribution system, Medline continues to work in close collaboration with key provincial government institutions to meet their medical supply needs.

Medline Canada

Medline is a leading global manufacturer and provider of high-quality medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Our expertise in healthcare solutions throughout the continuum of care, coupled with the scale and agility of our supply chain, allow us to partner with our customers to enhance patient care, improve clinical outcomes, drive effective cost management and provide fast access to quality products.

By applying our CARES values every day, in all that we do, Medline Canada is deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, employees, partners and communities. With more than 550 employees, including 125 dedicated sales and clinical professionals, and nine distribution centres located across Canada, we are a trusted partner in delivering the healthcare needs of Canadians from coast-to-coast – Together Improving Lives. For more information, visit www.medline.ca

SOURCE Medline

For further information: John Quinn, Medline Canada, Tel: 416-525-9123, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.medline.com/

