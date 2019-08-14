MediPharm Labs Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Patrick McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs Inc. (LABS), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) designed facility and ISO standard built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on July 29, 2019.

