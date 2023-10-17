Medicom's Meltech Innovation manufacturing will ensure sustainable domestic mask supply chain

SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading providers of infection prevention and control solutions, is proud to celebrate the official inauguration of its new mask filter plant, Meltech Innovation ("Meltech"). The meltblown polypropylene component of surgical and respiratory masks, which acts as a filter for harmful particles, will be the plant's main output.

Medicom Officially Inaugurates New Mask Filter Plant in Saint-Eustache. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

The total investment of close to $50 million, will also create 26 skilled jobs. Meltblown polyproplylene was one of the materials facing a worldwide shortage during the pandemic. Given the highly strategic nature of the project, the Government of Canada has committed to investing up to $29 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

"The construction of our new mask filter plant represents another important milestone in our vertical and sustainable integration strategy. Once operational, this critical component that we have mostly imported from Europe up till now will travel only 30 km from Saint-Eustache to be transformed into face and respiratory (N95) masks in Montreal. This means that Medicom will be able to offer the same protection so appreciated by our healthcare providers, but with a significantly reduced environmental impact," said Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

Innovating beyond medical use

Attached to the plant is a unique innovation center whose main mandate is to design the next generation of greener, more sophisticated, and more efficient filters in terms of breathability and protection. However, R&D for medical purposes will only be part of the output as Meltech will also develop products that can be used for air filtration, membrane filtration, battery separators, supercapacitors and more. All of this will be done with a view to marketing and exporting.

"Innovation will be at the heart of our work and our business model. The pioneering future of filters will be built here. We're very excited to be developing this niche at Medicom and creating unique, value-added products with a minimal environmental footprint. We look forward to building this industry in Canada," commented Ronald Reuben, Executive Chairman of Medicom.

Quotes

"I am delighted that Medicom has chosen Saint-Eustache as the location for its new plant, confirming that our constituency offers a highly attractive economic ecosystem for businesses, based on sustainable development and quality of life, values that we hold dear in the region," commented Benoit Charette, member of the National Assembly of Quebec for Deux-Montagnes, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region and Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

"Medicom's plant will ensure the local production of an input needed to manufacture masks. Our government is supporting companies that are developing new expertise in Quebec, while at the same time stimulating our economy," commented Christopher Skeete, member of the National Assembly of Quebec for Sainte-Rose, Minister Responsible for the Laval Region and Minister for the Economy and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism.

"We are more than proud of Medicom's decision to expand its activities in the Innoparc Albatros, which, as its name suggests, is dedicated to innovation. And in so doing, to generate quality jobs and make such a significant contribution to the economic vitality of Saint-Eustache," commented Pierre Charron, Mayor of the City of Saint-Eustache.

About Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, and retail markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for three years in a row since 2021.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks,

