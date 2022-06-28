During the pandemic, there has been a high demand for quality masks and respirators worldwide. To meet the needs of the Quebec and Canadian governments, Medicom responded by transforming a former 60,000 square foot warehouse to accommodate 15 mask and respirator production lines in less than 3 months. Today, there are 23 production lines that produce no fewer than 1.5 million surgical and pediatric masks, and N95 respirators per day.

The Honourable Health Minister of Canada, Jean-Yves Duclos, recently visited the plant to recognize the great effort made by Medicom and to express his gratitude to its employees. He was accompanied by Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent, Emmanuella Lambropoulos, and Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Mr. Francis Scarpaleggia.

"525 million masks and respirators manufactured since July 2020 is quite an achievement! Quebec-based Medicom has responded to the Government of Canada's call to action with innovative solutions to provide the personal protective equipment needed to fight the pandemic when we most needed it. I had the pleasure of speaking with and thanking the employees of this Montreal facility who have worked tirelessly to protect us. Your incredible efforts and hard work are appreciated by all Canadians," said the Health Minister of Canada.

"Producing over half a billion masks and N95 respirators amid a pandemic is a Herculean effort. We could not be prouder of our employees and their ability to stand up to the challenge. By building and further establishing our factory, we have strengthened our autonomy when it comes to the production and supply of PPE equipment in Canada and increased our resilience to the unstable nature of global supply chains. This achievement also further underscores our 'pride in protection' brand promise," said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer at Medicom.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

