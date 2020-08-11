Medicom Mask Production Facility in Montreal Opens in Record Time

The new production facility was announced in March and the Montreal site was confirmed in April. In late April the Canadian government also announced that they had strengthened the Canadian PPE supply chain by entering into a multi-year agreement with Medicom. Production start-up at the 60,000 square foot Montreal facility began in July and the first delivery of surgical masks to the Canadian Government is ready for shipment. New mask production has also started in record time at a second mask production facility in France , as well as in Singapore .

The Montreal installation was completed in just over 3 months, which included retrofitting an existing structure to house 15 new production lines, as well as the procurement and installation of mask machines with overall capacity of 150 million N95-type and surgical masks per year. New conveyor belts, a ventilation system, a compressor, a packaging system, and a central palletizer have also been installed.

Two of the planned five specialized N-95-type respirator mask lines have also been set up and production will begin this month, which meets original planning targets.

"Medicom has been a trusted name in personal protective equipment for over 32 years," said Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom President and Global Chief Operating Officer. "Diversified supply has been a long-term strategy for us at Medicom and we are thrilled that production has started in record time to help supply products that will help protect Canadian healthcare professionals for years to come."

Medicom has long-standing supply relationships around the world. Medicom is making an important contribution around the globe helping governments and healthcare authorities address both the urgent immediate supply shortfalls of PPE, as well as securing long-term supply.

About Medicom

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Hedy and Ocean Pacific brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the USA, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com .

