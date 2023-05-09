Medicom Celebrates Three Consecutive Years as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - For a third year in a row, Quebec-based Medicom Group ("Medicom"), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of infection prevention and control solutions, is named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in recognition of its demonstrated organisational excellence in business performance and sustained growth.

In the 30th year of the program, hundreds of companies completed a rigorous application process and underwent evaluation by an independent panel of judges based on four key areas: strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance and financials.

"I am both proud and humbled to accept this prestigious award on behalf of the entire Medicom team," said Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom Group. "At a time of continued global upheaval, this recognition is a testament to our resiliency, responsiveness, and team's unwavering commitment to providing the best possible products to our customers despite rapidly fluctuating circumstances such as supply chain, labour shortages, and environmental concerns, to name just a few."

35 Years of Pride in Protection

As Medicom celebrates its 35th anniversary, the company continues to focus its efforts on providing high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products, with operations now in 14 countries. Through the epidemics and pandemics the world has seen over these years, Medicom has made a name for itself as one of the world's most reliable suppliers. The onset of COVID-19 drove an unprecedented demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection control solutions. Medicom's expertise and agility allowed it to open six additional mask factories across the world in just six months.

"Our commitment to providing protection has never been greater. We are investing tens of millions of dollars to ensure resiliency by securing local production. For those who help save lives, create healthy smiles, search for cures, and more, they can always count on our expertise and rigor when it comes to infection prevention and control – not only today, but for years to come," added Mr. Laverdure.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and 2022.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn .

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

