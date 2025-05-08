MediaTube Reveals New Evidence Raising Questions About Bell Canada's Trial Testimony in $350M Patent Case -- Documents Delivered to Bell's Board

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - MediaTube Corp. has uncovered new documents that it believes raise serious questions about the accuracy of technical information presented during its 2016 patent infringement case against Bell Canada, which resulted in a dismissal in 2017. The company has submitted a formal letter and supporting materials to the Board of Directors of Bell Canada outlining its findings.

The documents, obtained through years of research involving public regulatory records and legal filings by Bell in other patent infringement cases, , suggest that Bell's IPTV network did NOT undergo technical changes to it's network architecture as Bell indicated during the MediaTube v. Bell litigation. MediaTube believes these indicated changes were instrumental to the outcome of the trial.

MediaTube emphasizes that it is not alleging intentional wrongdoing but asserts that the newly reviewed information could have significantly influenced the court's conclusions if it had been fully known.

On April 28, 2025, MediaTube delivered a detailed letter and evidentiary materials to Bell's board, outlining its concerns and requesting clarification. As of this release, Bell has not issued a public response.

On May 1, 2025, Bell applied for an injunction to prevent MediaTube from disclosing the documents, citing concerns over confidentiality. That request was denied, with the court inviting Bell to submit a formal motion. No such motion has been filed as of today.

"We now possess information that raises legitimate questions about the technical assumptions made during the trial," said Douglas Lloyd, CEO of MediaTube. "Our goal is to ensure transparency and accountability, and we are sharing this material with appropriate regulatory and legal bodies. We are open to dialogue with Bell and all relevant stakeholders."

MediaTube confirms that all information referenced in this release was obtained from public or lawfully accessible sources and does not violate any confidentiality orders or legal agreements.

Copies of the documents attached to the April 28, letter to Bell's board are available upon request.

All statements in this release reflect MediaTube's good-faith interpretations based on documents and information lawfully obtained currently in its possession.

SOURCE Mediatube Corp.

Media Contact: MediaTube Corp., Douglas Lloyd, Email: [email protected]