Mediator finds Amazon caused first-contract impasse at YVR2, recommends binding path to agreement

DELTA, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - An independent mediator has found that Amazon was responsible for the breakdown of first-contract bargaining at YVR2, its only unionized fulfillment centre in British Columbia. The mediator sided with the union and recommended the dispute be resolved through binding mediation-arbitration.

"Amazon has blocked these workers at every turn: during the organizing drive, on wages, and at the bargaining table," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "An independent mediator has confirmed it. These workers deserve a fair first contract, and Unifor will not stop until they have one."

In a report filed today with the B.C. Labour Relations Board, Mediator Mark J. Brown identified two key failures by Amazon. First, Amazon demanded the union permanently waive any right to challenge how hard and fast workers are required to work and told the mediator it would "never" move from that position. Second, Amazon withheld its wage proposal until April 2026, despite the mediator asking the company on more than one occasion to table one. The mediator found both failures were unreasonable and that Amazon's conduct materially caused the bargaining impasse. The report is a recommendation to the Board's Associate Chair, not a final order.

"This report names exactly what our bargaining committee has faced at the table," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Amazon refused to discuss how hard workers are pushed, and held back its wage offer for months. A neutral third party saw it clearly. We will keep fighting until our members have the contract they deserve."

Today's report follows a series of Labour Board findings at YVR2. In July 2025, the Board issued a remedial certification after finding Amazon's conduct was intended to prevent workers from unionizing. Earlier this year, the Board found Amazon had unlawfully withheld a wage increase from YVR2 workers. The Board will now determine how bargaining moves forward.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor