Unifor welcomes N.L. declaration of Gender-Based Violence as an epidemic

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is welcoming today's decision from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, to declare gender-based violence (GBV) an epidemic, marking another significant step forward in addressing a crisis that impacts workers, families and communities across Canada.

"This declaration is an important victory in the ongoing effort to ensure governments across the country recognize GBV, including intimate partner violence, as a public crisis requiring immediate action," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is a clear result of Unifor's tireless work, alongside community partners, to urge governments to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic."

Unifor has advocated for provincial governments to declare intimate partner violence (IPV), a form of gender-based violence, an epidemic to demonstrate the magnitude of the problem, mobilize resources for survivors, and prioritize prevention.

"Declarations send a clear message that gender-based violence is not a private issue. It is systemic. It affects every aspect of our lives, and it requires a robust societal response," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Now, this declaration must be followed by action, investments and long-term commitments that support survivors and address the root causes of violence."

Unifor has been a leading voice in the movement to declare IPV an epidemic across Canada, advocating alongside community organizations, frontline workers and survivors. Through national campaign and regional advocacy efforts, the union has helped drive significant progress in Atlantic Canada, including Nova Scotia's unanimous legislation declaring IPV an epidemic and New Brunswick's unanimous motion recognizing IPV as an epidemic.

Unifor has also held IPV Symposiums across the Atlantic region, most recently in Prince Edwards Island. These symposiums bring together frontline voices, survivors and advocates to spread awareness, education and strengthen calls for action against IPV.

The union will continue working with governments and community partners across the country to ensure declarations are accompanied by concrete action and to advocate for all provinces to recognize and act to combat all forms of gender-based violence.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor