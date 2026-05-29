BC Transit workers in Victoria vote 97% in favour of strike action

VICTORIA, BC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 333 members at BC Transit in Victoria, British Columbia have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action, delivering a strong mandate to their bargaining committee as contract talks continue.

"There's a reason members voted the way they did, and it comes down to wanting to be treated fairly for essential work," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This mandate puts real weight behind our committee, and we'll use it to push for the agreement these transit workers have earned."

Unifor Local 333 members at BC Transit in Victoria have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action. (CNW Group/Unifor)

The vote covers approximately 790 conventional transit operators and mechanics who keep transit moving across the region every day. The collective agreement expired March 31, 2025, and bargaining has been underway since February 2025.

Members are focused on key outstanding issues at the table, including wages, benefits, working conditions, and maintenance training. The vote result strengthens the bargaining committee's hand as it works toward a fair settlement.

"Our members have spoken clearly and stood together, and that solidarity gives the committee real strength at the table," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "These are the workers who keep transit moving in Victoria, and they deserve an agreement that reflects the value of what they do. We will be there with Local 333 every step of the way."

The parties are currently discussing future bargaining dates. Unifor remains committed to reaching a fair collective agreement at the bargaining table and will continue to support Local 333 members at every step of the process.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell)