Mediation ends with no deal for 60,000 Ontario hospital nurses as Ontario Hospital Association opposes safe staffing

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Following more than a week of bargaining talks and two days of mediation, the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) says that no negotiated contract has been reached with the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) for the province's approximately 60,000+ hospital-sector registered nurses (RNs). In April, the matter will go to arbitration – as it has every round of negotiations for the last 14 years.

ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN is expressing frustration and anger at the failure of the OHA to reach a negotiated settlement. "It's no surprise contract talks with the OHA were once again unsuccessful – negotiating with the OHA is like Groundhog Day," says Ariss. "The OHA tabled regressive, concessionary proposals. They opposed our demand for safe staffing by introducing nursing ratios. A deal cannot be achieved when those on the other side of the table are so completely disrespectful."

Ariss is particularly outraged at "employers that clearly don't have any regard for the workforce that holds our hospitals together. To sit through 'negotiations' with a group that insults our elected members is appalling. Nurses will not continue to tolerate this and I am so proud to see our members fighting back."

ONA members are seeking RN-to-patient ratios in Ontario hospitals. Nursing ratios have put in place in places like British Columbia, California and multiple other jurisdictions. Evidence shows ratios improve patient health outcomes, nursing health and safety and staffing – a great step to addressing Ontario's severe nursing shortage.

"As we prepare for arbitration, nurses will be taking collective action across the province," says Ariss. "Ontarians need to know about of the state of our health care and the failure of Doug Ford and his hospital CEO friends, who have shown they are unwilling to do what it takes to improve our public hospital care for everyone's sake."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

