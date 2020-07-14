LONGUEUIL, QC, July 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technologies, is delighted to welcome The Canning Group to its platform bidnetdirect.com. The addition of this group confirms the platform's rapid growth trajectory, which was accelerated by the increased tendering needs triggered by the COVID-19 situation.

BidNet Direct is one of Mediagrif Strategic Sourcing's most rapidly growing platforms. The addition of The Canning Group brings 17 new government agencies to the New Jersey Purchasing Group, and further consolidates the Company's leadership position in the state of New Jersey.

The Canning Group is utilizing Mediagrif's BidNet Direct system to streamline purchasing processes including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations for the numerous local agencies it represents. The New Jersey Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local New Jersey government agencies the paperless tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process. Registered vendors have access to all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information, as well as a value-added notification service.

"The addition of The Canning Group to Mediagrif Strategic Sourcing's solution bidnetdirect.com sends a clear message of trust and tells all vendors and buyers who are using our platform that we are committed to providing the best, paperless bidding solution in the United States," said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at Mediagrif. "We are proud of the service we offer to local and state governments across the country, and we are thrilled that The Canning Group has chosen our platform to offer a top-notch bidding process to several of its participating agencies."

"Vendors can now save time and paper. They not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. Many of the agencies also accept electronic responses from vendors. We invite all vendors to register on the New Jersey Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Sean Canning, Management Member of The Canning Group.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

For further information: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing, Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250, Email: [email protected]; Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., André Leblanc, Vice-President, Marketing & Communications, Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

