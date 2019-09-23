Mediagrif joins the Government of Quebec's mission to the AI summit in San Francisco

The Company's goal is to accelerate its AI strategies

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) will be joining the mission organized by the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation and the Quebec Trade Office based in Silicon Valley. The mission will be heading to the San Francisco AI summit, which takes place from September 24 to 27 2019.

Camil Rousseau, Vice-President of Research and Development, as well as Steve Bourgoin, Software Architect are part of Mediagrif's AI Committee, tasked with the development of AI strategies and solutions. The Committee's work is done in parallel to the Company's strategic planning exercise, which is currently being finalized and aims to accelerate the Company's growth in two very robust sectors, namely Strategic Sourcing and Unified Commerce.

"Artificial intelligence, especially machine learning, is already being used in some of our development projects for our Strategic Sourcing activities in order to improve matches between buyers and suppliers, and to automate document classification," said Camil Rousseau. "Our participation in this mission will allow us to broaden our technical knowledge to this end and to meet potential business partners."

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1‑877-677-9088.

