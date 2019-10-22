Mediagrif is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Vice President, Human Resources

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology, today announces the nomination of Nathalie Meunier as Vice President, Human Resources. Ms. Meunier has joined the Mediagrif team to reinforce the company's talent management and acquisition efforts and foster growth in the context of Mediagrif's strategic shift to focus on B2B activities.

Member of the "Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agréés du Québec", Ms. Meunier has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, notably as President of her own consultancy practice, Talent Stratégie.

"We are convinced that Nathalie's strategic planning and talent management skills will quickly have a positive impact, both in terms of ongoing talent acquisition as well as for key initiatives related to our employer brand and corporate culture," declared Mr. Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of Mediagrif.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Mediagrif family. I'm looking forward to tackling the challenges we are facing and working to increase the value of the Company's greatest resource: its employees," said Ms. Meunier.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

