MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is announcing a change of its identity to mdf commerce inc. effective immediately. The new identity is one of the components of the company's strategic plan of refocusing its efforts in order to accelerate growth in the Unified Commerce and Strategic Sourcing sectors. This rebranding was approved at the annual general meeting held yesterday and reflects the evolution of the company and its vision for the future as a unified commerce technology company servicing forward-looking businesses.

The new brand strategy will simplify how the company presents its offering and will increase effectiveness of go-to-market efforts.

Luc Filiatreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of mdf commerce, says, "Seeing how our clients utilized commerce technology this year – while in an objectively unique and challenging context – was nothing short of incredible. As we position ourselves for the future, this brand change is a strong signal of just how much the company has transformed. Our core mission is to enable the flow of commerce, to effectively help our customers navigate and succeed within a context of accelerating commerce digitalization."

mdf commerce enables modern businesses to better plan for tomorrow's market. For over 25 years, the company has specialized in developing integrated commerce technology solutions for modern businesses.

View the video on our transformation

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, e-commerce, supply chain collaboration and e-marketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information: mdf commerce inc., André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs, Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882, Email: [email protected]

