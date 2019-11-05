Mediagrif announces date of second quarter of fiscal 2020 financial results conference call

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology offering Strategic Sourcing and Unified Commerce solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results.

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Length: 30 minutes

Dial-in: (416) 764-8650 (local) or 1-888-664-6383 (North-America)

Live webcast: register here

A replay of the webcast will be available until November 20, 2019 at midnight Eastern Time through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations website on November 12, 2019 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

For further information: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing, Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088 ext. 8220, Email: aleblanc@mediagrif.com

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

